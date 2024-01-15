Nigerian Families in Agony: Ongoing Tragedies of Kidnapping Cases

A cold wave of pain and uncertainty has engulfed the family of Ubawuike in Imo state, Nigeria. Their beloved uncle was abducted five months ago by individuals masquerading as police officers.

Despite the payment of a staggering N12 million ransom, the family remains in a state of distress as their loved one’s whereabouts remain unknown.

Unbearable Silence After the Ransom Payment

The uncle’s agonizing absence is felt deeply by his family, especially by his wife who recently gave birth to a boy. The bundle of joy, rather than bringing happiness, has deepened the wound as the father is not there to share the moment.

The family’s plea for help seems to have fallen on deaf ears as the State Police Command has displayed a marked lack of action since the incident was reported. The kidnappers, initially in contact, have ceased communication with the family, leaving the fate of the uncle shrouded in mystery.

Although the family managed to locate the uncle’s car in Benin, where it was put up for sale, this clue has not brought them any closer to their loved one. Although the police arrested the seller, there has been no breakthrough in the case, adding to the family’s growing frustration and despair.

Another Family in Agony in Abuja

In a chilling echo of the Ubawuike family’s ordeal, another family in Abuja faces a similar tragedy. Bandits kidnapped several family members, and one of the children, Nabeeha, was brutally murdered. The captors are demanding a N100 million ransom for the release of the remaining siblings.

The government and security agencies are facing criticism for their inaction and inability to handle the situation promptly. Former presidential candidates and politicians have expressed their condolences and called for increased efforts to rescue the remaining hostages.

The Ubawuike family’s plight, like that of the family in Abuja, casts a harsh light on the grim state of security in Nigeria. The ongoing tragedies underscore the urgent need for the government and security agencies to step up their efforts in combating kidnapping and ensuring the safety of citizens.