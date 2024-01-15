en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Nigerian Families in Agony: Ongoing Tragedies of Kidnapping Cases

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:56 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 3:34 am EST
Nigerian Families in Agony: Ongoing Tragedies of Kidnapping Cases

A cold wave of pain and uncertainty has engulfed the family of Ubawuike in Imo state, Nigeria. Their beloved uncle was abducted five months ago by individuals masquerading as police officers.

Despite the payment of a staggering N12 million ransom, the family remains in a state of distress as their loved one’s whereabouts remain unknown.

Unbearable Silence After the Ransom Payment

The uncle’s agonizing absence is felt deeply by his family, especially by his wife who recently gave birth to a boy. The bundle of joy, rather than bringing happiness, has deepened the wound as the father is not there to share the moment.

The family’s plea for help seems to have fallen on deaf ears as the State Police Command has displayed a marked lack of action since the incident was reported. The kidnappers, initially in contact, have ceased communication with the family, leaving the fate of the uncle shrouded in mystery.

Although the family managed to locate the uncle’s car in Benin, where it was put up for sale, this clue has not brought them any closer to their loved one. Although the police arrested the seller, there has been no breakthrough in the case, adding to the family’s growing frustration and despair.

Another Family in Agony in Abuja

In a chilling echo of the Ubawuike family’s ordeal, another family in Abuja faces a similar tragedy. Bandits kidnapped several family members, and one of the children, Nabeeha, was brutally murdered. The captors are demanding a N100 million ransom for the release of the remaining siblings.

The government and security agencies are facing criticism for their inaction and inability to handle the situation promptly. Former presidential candidates and politicians have expressed their condolences and called for increased efforts to rescue the remaining hostages.

The Ubawuike family’s plight, like that of the family in Abuja, casts a harsh light on the grim state of security in Nigeria. The ongoing tragedies underscore the urgent need for the government and security agencies to step up their efforts in combating kidnapping and ensuring the safety of citizens.

0
Crime Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
3 mins ago
Sachin Tendulkar Alerts Fans About Deep Fake Video: A Call for Urgent Action Against Misinformation
In a recent unsettling episode, legendary Indian cricketer, Sachin Tendulkar, has raised an alarm about a deep fake video circulating online that falsely shows him endorsing an app. The cricketing maestro discovered the misleading video and quickly took to his social media channels to caution his immense fan base. He urged them to report such
Sachin Tendulkar Alerts Fans About Deep Fake Video: A Call for Urgent Action Against Misinformation
Newcastle Man Dodges Immediate Jail Term Over Knife Possession in Bar
14 mins ago
Newcastle Man Dodges Immediate Jail Term Over Knife Possession in Bar
South Korea Grapples with Mysterious Han River Death: Suicide or Murder?
17 mins ago
South Korea Grapples with Mysterious Han River Death: Suicide or Murder?
Shockwaves in Pinamungajan: Young Woman Found Dead in Creek
4 mins ago
Shockwaves in Pinamungajan: Young Woman Found Dead in Creek
Stabbing Assault in Kakaako, Honolulu: Urgent Investigation Underway
10 mins ago
Stabbing Assault in Kakaako, Honolulu: Urgent Investigation Underway
Sydney Cafe Leverages Community Strength to Hunt Thieves
13 mins ago
Sydney Cafe Leverages Community Strength to Hunt Thieves
Latest Headlines
World News
Moody's Warns India's Upcoming Elections Will Shape Fiscal Policy
4 mins
Moody's Warns India's Upcoming Elections Will Shape Fiscal Policy
Five Hairstyles for a Younger Look: Beauty Experts Weigh In
4 mins
Five Hairstyles for a Younger Look: Beauty Experts Weigh In
Ranking the Top 25 Midfielders in Premier League History
4 mins
Ranking the Top 25 Midfielders in Premier League History
The Uncertain Future of Benzema and Henderson in Saudi Pro League
4 mins
The Uncertain Future of Benzema and Henderson in Saudi Pro League
Digital Health Solutions Set to Boost Healthcare Inclusivity in Rural India
4 mins
Digital Health Solutions Set to Boost Healthcare Inclusivity in Rural India
Houston Chr. Huskies Battle Northwestern State Demons: A Game of Rebounds and Redemption
4 mins
Houston Chr. Huskies Battle Northwestern State Demons: A Game of Rebounds and Redemption
The Bangsamoro Electoral Code: Establishing the New BARMM Parliament
4 mins
The Bangsamoro Electoral Code: Establishing the New BARMM Parliament
Project Wheelchair: A Decade of Driving Hope and Mobility
5 mins
Project Wheelchair: A Decade of Driving Hope and Mobility
Texas Southern Tigers vs Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils: A High-Stakes Encounter
5 mins
Texas Southern Tigers vs Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils: A High-Stakes Encounter
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
8 mins
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
49 mins
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
3 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
5 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
6 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
7 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
7 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app