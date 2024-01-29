Nigerian Comedian AY Receives Public Apology for False Allegations

A tale of false accusations, social media drama, and the quest for fame has unfolded in the Nigerian entertainment industry. Agozi Samuel, known on Facebook as Agozi Commedy, has issued a public apology to renowned Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY, for defaming his character with unverified claims.

A False Accusation

In an unfortunate turn of events, Agozi had falsely accused AY of having an extramarital affair with May Edochie, wife of actor Yul Edochie. He went further to claim responsibility for the couple's supposed marital issues, a story that quickly gained traction on social media platforms.

Legal Response

In response to the false allegations, AY took a stand against the spread of misinformation. He filed a petition with the Delta State Police Command for criminal defamation and cyberstalking, sending a clear message against the misuse of social media platforms for character assassination.

An Apology Issued

Agozi, in a video apology, expressed remorse for his actions. He confessed his motivations were driven by hunger and a desire for popularity, as his comedic skits were not garnering the attention he desired. Admitting to fabricating the story with the intent to trend and make money, Agozi assured it was never his intention to harm AY.

He confirmed that he had deleted the offensive videos from his Facebook page. In a move to rectify his mistake, Agozi promised that such an incident would not reoccur, signaling a lesson learned in the face of public scrutiny and legal repercussions.