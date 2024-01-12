Nigerian Businessman Rescued in South Africa: A Triumph for SAPS Anti-Kidnapping Task Team

In a swift and decisive response, the South African Police Service’s (SAPS) anti-kidnapping task team successfully rescued a 48-year-old Nigerian businessman who was kidnapped on 10th January 2024 in Fordsburg, Johannesburg. The rescue mission, marked by its remarkable efficiency, took place in less than 24 hours after the kidnapping incident.

Successful Rescue Operation

Upon receiving the distressing news of the Nigerian businessman’s abduction, the anti-kidnapping task team sprung into action. Their diligent efforts led them to a lodge in Ferndale, Randburg on the evening of Thursday, 11th January, where they found the victim. The swift operation resulted in the seizure of six vehicles that were used by the culprits in their criminal act.

Recovered Assets

In addition to the successful rescue, the task team also managed to recover the money that had been illicitly withdrawn from the businessman’s bank account by the abductors. This rapid retrieval of stolen assets is a testament to the effectiveness and thoroughness of the SAPS anti-kidnapping unit.

A Streak of Successful Interventions

This most recent operation adds another feather to the cap of the SAPS anti-kidnapping task team. Over the past two years, they have arrested at least 300 suspects involved in similar kidnapping cases. The team’s unwavering dedication to their mission is evident in their consistent track record of combating kidnappings for ransom in the region.