Nigerian Army’s 35 Artillery Brigade Hands Over Seized Cannabis to NDLEA

In a recent development, the 35 Artillery Brigade of Nigeria, under the leadership of Brigadier General Mohammed Aminu, transferred custody of 365 parcels of Cannabis Sativa to the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Ogun State. The illicit substance, which was found wrapped in packages similar in size to pawpaws, totaled an approximate weight of 176 kilograms.

Seizure and Apprehension

The handover of the confiscated cannabis occurred on January 11, 2024, subsequent to the arrest of a suspect by the Brigade during a routine patrol on January 6, 2024. The incident unfolded at Olodo Imeko, located on the Imeko-Abeokuta Road.

Joint Efforts in Crime Combat

Representing Brigadier General Aminu at the handover was the Garrison Commander, Colonel Legborsi Nule. Colonel Nule emphasized the Brigade’s dedication to collaborating with other security agencies to tackle crime effectively and uphold high professional standards within the troop ranks.

Commendation and Collaboration

The Commandant of the NDLEA Ogun State Command, Jane Odili, lauded the military’s efforts in this successful operation. She further expressed the importance of ongoing cooperation between the NDLEA, the military, and other security agencies within the state. This shared responsibility, she stressed, is crucial to combating drug trafficking and related crimes in the region, thereby ensuring the safety and wellbeing of the community.