Crime

Nigerian Army Arrests Soldiers Captured on Video Assaulting a Civilian

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:59 am EST
Nigerian Army Arrests Soldiers Captured on Video Assaulting a Civilian

The Nigerian Army, in a decisive response to a widely shared and disturbing video, has arrested two of its soldiers implicated in a case of assault on a civilian in Rivers State, South-south Nigeria. The video, which sparked a public outcry, depicted a man in army uniform and another in civilian clothing, mercilessly beating and kicking a pleading man cornered in a room.

The 32-second video clip went viral on various social media platforms, leading to widespread condemnation and calls for accountability from concerned citizens and organizations. Responding promptly, the Nigerian Army arrested the two soldiers involved and promised a full-scale investigation into the matter.

Investigation and Accountability

Lieutenant Colonel Danjuma Danjuma, Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations at the 6 Division headquarters in Port Harcourt, confirmed the arrests. He further announced that Major General Jamal Abdussalam, the General Officer Commanding the 6 Division and Land Component Commander of the Joint Task Force, Operation DELTA SAFE, had ordered a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

Mr. Danjuma assured that the Nigerian Army is committed to professionalism, respect for human rights, and adherence to established rules of engagement. He emphasized that the 6 Division aims to be more responsive to the public and has declared a zero-tolerance policy for such unprofessional conduct by its personnel. The Army encouraged the public to report any similar incidents and vowed that all efforts would be made to properly sanction those involved in such infractions.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

