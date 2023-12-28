en English
Crime

Nigerian Army Arrests Soldier over Alleged Killing of Truck Driver; Protests Erupt

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:56 am EST
In a recent development, the 7 Division of the Nigerian Army, based in Maiduguri, has taken into custody a soldier allegedly involved in the killing of a truck driver. The tragic event unfolded at a checkpoint along the bustling Maiduguri-Dikwa-Gamboru Road on Boxing Day, purportedly resulting from a misunderstanding between the soldier and the driver. The incident sparked a wave of protests by commercial drivers, leading to significant disruption as they boycotted the busy border road. Consequently, numerous travelers were left stranded.

Immediate Response and Investigation

Following a formal complaint lodged by the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), the Army initiated an investigation. Confirming the arrest and ongoing probe, Lt. Col. A.Y. Jingina, the Public Relations Officer of the 7 Division, communicated the Army’s dedication to providing justice for the deceased’s family. He emphasized the division’s zero-tolerance policy towards unprofessional conduct and its steadfast commitment to upholding law and order.

Borno State Government’s Involvement

The incident also drew attention from the Borno State Government. Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Prof. Usman Tar, representing the state government, reiterated their commitment to ensuring a thorough investigation and subsequent prosecution of the suspects. The government, calling for patience and decorum, particularly from the Road Transport Workers Union, pledged to follow up on the case as legal processes unfold.

The Role of the 7 Division

Established on August 22, 2013, the 7 Division of the Nigerian Army is tasked with countering insurgency, terrorism, and armed banditry in the North Eastern states of Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe. The arrest of the soldier in question underscores the division’s commitment to maintaining professionalism and law enforcement, even within its ranks.

Crime Military Nigeria
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

