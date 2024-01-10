Nigeria Police Rescue Kidnapped Hotelier Following Violent Abduction and Ransom Payment

On December 19, 2023, a prominent hotelier in Rivers State, Nigeria, was violently abducted from his residence in Artillery, Port Harcourt. The kidnappers, demanding a hefty ransom of N26 million, shot the victim three times before spiriting him away.

Despite the family paying the ransom, the kidnappers did not release the victim. In a desperate move, the family prepared to pay an additional ransom but decided to report the incident to the Nigeria Police Force on December 30, 2023.

Acting on the intelligence received, the police launched an operation to rescue the victim. The kidnappers’ hideout, located in the dense Agbonchia forest in the Eleme Local Government Area, was the target of the operation. The kidnappers had attempted to deceive the authorities by changing the colour of the victim’s car, but this ploy did not deter the police.

Shootout and Rescue

During the operation, a shootout ensued, resulting in injuries to one of the kidnappers who was subsequently arrested. The police managed to rescue the victim, whose identity remains undisclosed for safety reasons. Both the arrested kidnapper and the victim are currently receiving medical treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

The police recovered an AK-47, fake army uniforms, magazines, and two Lexus vehicles from the scene. The kidnappers’ unique method of receiving ransom payments hidden inside food flasks came to light during the investigation. The search continues for the remaining gang members as the police pledge to bring them to justice.

The incident has highlighted the prevalent issue of kidnapping in Nigeria, bringing it back into the national conversation, and raising questions about the efficacy of the country’s security measures.