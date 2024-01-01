en English
Crime

Nigeria Police Nab Car Snatchers, Successfully Recover Stolen Vehicles in Kaduna

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:49 am EST
Nigeria Police Nab Car Snatchers, Successfully Recover Stolen Vehicles in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command has recently made key arrests in a crackdown on vehicle theft across the state, effectively disrupting a syndicate of criminals operating in the region. Three suspects, believed to be instrumental in the spate of thefts, were apprehended in separate operations carried out in late December 2023. The arrested individuals are also thought to be involved in other serious crimes, including violence and possible kidnapping.

On December 23, 2023, police officers from the Zaria City Divisional Headquarters acted on reliable intelligence and detained three suspects in Agoro-Tudun Wada, Zaria. Among them was a 28-year-old man found in possession of a stolen red Toyota Corolla with a Kano registration number. The whereabouts of the vehicle’s original owner are currently unknown.

Ex-Soldier Among the Suspects

Later the same day, a separate team from the Sabon Gari Zaria Division arrested another individual with a grey Toyota Corolla LE 2003 model. The suspect, a dismissed soldier with a troubled past, confessed to stealing the vehicle in Kaduna and driving it to Zaria with the intention of selling it. His history of car theft and other criminal activities stretch across Benin, Kaduna, and Zaria.

Four days later, on December 27, a suspect was apprehended for possessing a stolen white Toyota Hilux pickup van registered in Jigawa. The vehicle’s rightful owner has since been traced to Unguwan Kaduna. Following these arrests, the police are conducting thorough investigations to uncover potential accomplices.

The Commissioner of Police, Audu Ali, has lauded the officers’ efforts and urged continued vigilance to curb crime in the state. The public has also been encouraged to report any suspicious activities to the authorities for swift action.

Crime Law Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

