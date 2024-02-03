Nigeria Implements Measures to Stabilize Naira Amid Economic Challenges

In a bid to fortify its currency value against steep depreciation, the Nigerian government has taken decisive actions. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and finance officials are working collaboratively on initiatives to stabilize the naira. This move comes amid concerns about the naira's depreciation and scarcity of dollars in the country.

The CBN has put forth measures to curb forex speculation in banks by introducing a directive that sets limits for foreign currency assets and liabilities. Banks are now required to maintain high-quality liquid foreign assets and bring their Net Open Position within the prudential limit. Sanctions are in place for banks that fail to comply with these requirements. This decisive action is expected to stabilize the Naira and ultimately benefit the country's economy.

Controlling Currency Hoarding

In a significant move, the CBN has also accused commercial banks of hoarding over $5 billion in foreign currencies. In response, the apex bank has issued a directive for banks to release any excess foreign currency to individuals and businesses in need. This initiative aims to increase liquidity in the market and alleviate the strain on the Naira's value. The market response to the directive has been mixed, with some banks complying and others remaining cautious.

The CBN has additionally released updated guidelines that restrict banks and fintechs from providing international money transfer services. This has imposed stringent requirements for International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs) to operate in Nigeria, including an increased application fee, annual renewal fee for IMTO licenses, and a minimum share capital requirement. The CBN's measures aim to strengthen the currency and stabilize the forex market, aligning with efforts to stabilize Nigeria's volatile exchange rate.

Addressing Currency Speculation

In another move to combat currency speculation and stabilize the naira, the CBN has instructed banks to offload their excess dollar reserves by February 1, 2024. This directive is part of continued efforts to curb practices that exacerbate exchange rate fluctuations. Concurrently, the Nigeria Customs Service exchange rate for importation has been significantly increased, which is expected to have far-reaching impacts on the country’s economy.

While these measures have positively influenced the Naira’s exchange rate against the US dollar, the forex market remains volatile, with the Naira quoting at N1461.90 per dollar at the close of the FMDQ market. As Nigeria grapples with these economic challenges, the actions of the CBN and finance officials will play a pivotal role in determining the country's financial future.