Nigeria Grapples with Wave of Abductions: Over 96 Residents Kidnapped in 21 days

Over the course of 21 days, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) of Nigeria has been under a reign of terror, with more than 96 residents being abducted by bandits and kidnappers. This series of attacks, predominantly focused on Bwari and Dei Dei areas, have instilled a pervasive sense of fear in the local communities. The most recent incident occurred on January 1, 2024, resulting in the abduction of a senior official from the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), along with his wife and child.

The Wave of Abductions and Fatalities

Before this incident, on December 9, 2023, a shocking case unfolded where 23 residents were kidnapped from a single compound in Dei Dei. Thankfully, seven of them were later rescued by local vigilantes. However, the subsequent attacks in Bwari were severe, leading to 25 abductions and three fatalities. The bandits did not spare Garam and Kuduru communities, with multiple abductions and fatalities, including the killing of a pastor from the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

Residents’ Suspicions and Protests

Residents suspect that these bandits originate from Kaduna State. There has been widespread criticism of security agencies for their perceived ineffectiveness. Residents noted that military personnel were present near the attack site on January 1, but failed to intervene. This situation has triggered plans for peaceful protests, although community leaders are advocating for calm.

The Larger Picture of Insecurity in Nigeria

Amidst these troubling events, disconcerting reports indicate that 7,241 Nigerians were killed in 2023 due to insecurity, which equates to an average of 24 deaths per day. The Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED) and Beacon Consulting have both highlighted the severity of violence and killings across various Nigerian states. Zamfara, Niger, Benue, and Plateau have been spotlighted for particularly high death tolls. These reports underscore the urgent need for improved security measures and the resettlement of displaced communities.