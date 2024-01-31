Customs Nabs Impersonator Swindling Citizens with Fake Job Appointments

In an audacious act of deceit, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has apprehended Abdul-Rahman Ibrahim, a man who impersonated high-ranking officials, including the Comptroller-General of Customs, and swindled unsuspecting Nigerians of over N1 million. The arrest, facilitated by a vigilant Customs Police Unit, has revealed a dangerous scam that has left many victims in its wake, and a man in his fifties at its helm.

Abdul-Rahman Ibrahim's fraudulent activities were not limited to impersonating officials of the NCS. In a shocking twist, he also feigned identities of the Chief of Staff to the President and the Secretary of the Ministry of Interior. Despite the audacity of his actions, his apprehension marked the end of his elaborate charade.

Unmasking the Fraud

Upon his arrest, Ibrahim did not just confess to his crimes but also identified his accomplices, prompting further investigations. The trove of counterfeit documents found in his possession included fake Customs and NSCDC appointment letters and forged introduction letters signed by government officials. These fraudulent materials were testament to his meticulous planning and execution of this high-level scam.

This incident is not an isolated one. The NCS has previously cautioned the public about fake recruitment exercises and the potential perils of fraudulent adverts on social media platforms. In June of the previous year, a similar case involving a fake female customs officer, Rakiya Musa, was reported.