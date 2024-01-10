en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Nigeria Bolsters Fight Against Illicit Drug Trade with Upgraded Forensic Lab

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:33 am EST
Nigeria Bolsters Fight Against Illicit Drug Trade with Upgraded Forensic Lab

In a significant stride towards bolstering Nigeria’s fight against substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has inaugurated an upgraded forensic laboratory in Lagos. The enhancement of this facility was made possible through the support of the United States Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) and executed by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

State-of-the-Art Forensic Lab

Equipped with state-of-the-art analytical equipment, the refurbished laboratory conforms to standard operational procedures and best practices, leading to more comprehensive and evidence-based forensic analysis. These advancements are expected to significantly reinforce the criminal justice system, particularly in drug-related cases.

Crucial Role in Drug Investigations

NDLEA Chairman Buba Marwa, represented by Director of Media and Advocacy Femi Babafemi, underscored the important role that modern forensic labs play in drug investigations, the identification of drug exhibits, and the dismantling of clandestine laboratories. Marwa also acknowledged the laboratory’s instrumental role in confirming the identity of over 10,000 exhibits seized in recent years. He noted that the upgrade was necessitated by the inadequacy of the previous infrastructure.

US-Nigeria Security Cooperation

The U.S. Consul General, Will Stevens, highlighted the security cooperation between the U.S. and Nigeria, citing the $500,000 investment made by the U.S. to equip Nigerian partners in combating the opioid crisis. The UNODC Deputy Country Representative, Danilo Campisi, expressed optimism for the continued partnership with INL and NDLEA in combating criminal drug networks.

0
Crime Nigeria United States
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
54 seconds ago
24-Year-Old Woman Charged with Drug Trafficking in Piikani Nation Amid Opioid Crisis
In an unremitting endeavor to curtail the damaging effects of drug trafficking in the Piikani Nation, Alberta, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have apprehended a 24-year-old woman. This arrest, staged on January 8, 2024, marks a significant stride in the ongoing investigation into suspected drug trafficking activities within the First Nation. The joint operation,
24-Year-Old Woman Charged with Drug Trafficking in Piikani Nation Amid Opioid Crisis
Texas Teen Trevon Wright Charged with Murder of Girlfriend Weeks After Childbirth
17 mins ago
Texas Teen Trevon Wright Charged with Murder of Girlfriend Weeks After Childbirth
ODPP Orders Arrest of Man in Hospital Assault Case
19 mins ago
ODPP Orders Arrest of Man in Hospital Assault Case
Juvenile Behind Social Media Threats Against Goshen Schools Identified
3 mins ago
Juvenile Behind Social Media Threats Against Goshen Schools Identified
Police Raid Unearths Major Cannabis Farm in Former Welshpool Newspaper Office
8 mins ago
Police Raid Unearths Major Cannabis Farm in Former Welshpool Newspaper Office
21-Year-Old Sentenced for Attempted Robbery of Elderly Woman in Wheelchair
10 mins ago
21-Year-Old Sentenced for Attempted Robbery of Elderly Woman in Wheelchair
Latest Headlines
World News
John Lineker Praises ONE Championship's Bantamweight Division, Eyes Title Comeback
47 seconds
John Lineker Praises ONE Championship's Bantamweight Division, Eyes Title Comeback
2024 Sony Open: A Showdown of Elite Golfers at the Waialae Golf Course
2 mins
2024 Sony Open: A Showdown of Elite Golfers at the Waialae Golf Course
YouTube Battles Medical Misinformation with First Aid Information Shelves
3 mins
YouTube Battles Medical Misinformation with First Aid Information Shelves
Deciphering Patient Choices: A Study on Hospital Selection for Breast Cancer Surgery
4 mins
Deciphering Patient Choices: A Study on Hospital Selection for Breast Cancer Surgery
Shelby County Blood Drives Scheduled for National, Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month
4 mins
Shelby County Blood Drives Scheduled for National, Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month
Ghost Employees: NextBigTalk Sheds Light on Systemic Corruption
4 mins
Ghost Employees: NextBigTalk Sheds Light on Systemic Corruption
David Moyes' Past Decision Haunts Him as Thiago Shines; Sunderland's Jack Clarke in Focus
5 mins
David Moyes' Past Decision Haunts Him as Thiago Shines; Sunderland's Jack Clarke in Focus
Pennington County GOP Urges Governor Noem to Fill Legislative Vacancies
6 mins
Pennington County GOP Urges Governor Noem to Fill Legislative Vacancies
Supertech Chairman R.K. Arora Seeks Interim Bail Citing Health Concerns
6 mins
Supertech Chairman R.K. Arora Seeks Interim Bail Citing Health Concerns
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
3 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
4 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
4 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
5 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
5 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
5 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
5 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
5 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
6 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app