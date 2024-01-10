Nigeria Bolsters Fight Against Illicit Drug Trade with Upgraded Forensic Lab

In a significant stride towards bolstering Nigeria’s fight against substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has inaugurated an upgraded forensic laboratory in Lagos. The enhancement of this facility was made possible through the support of the United States Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) and executed by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

State-of-the-Art Forensic Lab

Equipped with state-of-the-art analytical equipment, the refurbished laboratory conforms to standard operational procedures and best practices, leading to more comprehensive and evidence-based forensic analysis. These advancements are expected to significantly reinforce the criminal justice system, particularly in drug-related cases.

Crucial Role in Drug Investigations

NDLEA Chairman Buba Marwa, represented by Director of Media and Advocacy Femi Babafemi, underscored the important role that modern forensic labs play in drug investigations, the identification of drug exhibits, and the dismantling of clandestine laboratories. Marwa also acknowledged the laboratory’s instrumental role in confirming the identity of over 10,000 exhibits seized in recent years. He noted that the upgrade was necessitated by the inadequacy of the previous infrastructure.

US-Nigeria Security Cooperation

The U.S. Consul General, Will Stevens, highlighted the security cooperation between the U.S. and Nigeria, citing the $500,000 investment made by the U.S. to equip Nigerian partners in combating the opioid crisis. The UNODC Deputy Country Representative, Danilo Campisi, expressed optimism for the continued partnership with INL and NDLEA in combating criminal drug networks.