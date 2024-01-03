en English
Crime

Nigeria: Arrests Made in Connection to Fatal Abortion and Imam’s Murder

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:49 pm EST
In a series of unfortunate and alarming events in Kano State, Nigeria, two separate criminal incidents have led to the arrest of three individuals. The Kano State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of Chidera Ugwu, a counterfeit medical practitioner, and Ukasha Muhammed, in connection with a fatal illegal abortion procedure. Concurrently, Yusuf Haruna, also known as Lagwatsani, was detained for the murder of a local Imam.

Illegal Abortion Leads to Tragic Death

Chidera Ugwu, a fake doctor, and Ukasha Muhammed were apprehended following the tragic death of a pregnant woman, Amina Balarabe. It was reported that Ugwu and Muhammed administered injections and drugs to induce a miscarriage, which unfortunately resulted in Balarabe’s demise. Investigations revealed that Ugwu has a disturbing history of performing such lethal procedures on unsuspecting pregnant women.

Murder of a Local Imam

In an unrelated yet equally disturbing case, the police arrested Yusuf Haruna for the brutal murder of Imam Mallam Sani Mohammed Shuaibu. Haruna, a notorious thug in the area, allegedly stabbed the Imam while he was performing his ablution. The attack was reportedly motivated by a prior reprimand from the Imam; Haruna and his associates had been scolded for smoking Indian hemp close to the mosque.

Ensuring Justice and Security

The Kano State Police Commissioner, Usaini Gumel, has given the public his assurance of thorough and comprehensive investigations into both cases. The intent is to ensure justice is served and to prevent similar crimes in the future. The public has been urged to take active responsibility for their security by promptly reporting any suspicious activities to law enforcement agencies.

