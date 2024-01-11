Niger State Man Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for Child Rape

In a landmark judgment that underscores the gravity of sexual offenses in Niger State, a 55-year-old man, Yau Ibrahim, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the heinous crime of raping a six-year-old girl in the Angwa-Daji area of Minna, the state capital.

The court's decision, presided over by Senior Magistrate Hafsat Abdullahi Bawa Wuse, was delivered on August 23, 2023.

The judgment, a significant milestone in the ongoing battle against sexual violence, reflects the severity of the offense, as well as the lifelong health implications and stigma for the victim.

The incident, a gross violation of the child's rights, took place in August 2023. Ibrahim was found guilty of not only raping the child but also of infecting her with an incurable sexually transmitted disease.

The consequences of the assault have left the young victim to grapple with a life-altering medical condition, further intensifying the severity of the crime.