en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Nick Carter Files Defamation Lawsuit, Alleges Extortion Plot Amid Sexual Assault Claims

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:27 pm EST
Nick Carter Files Defamation Lawsuit, Alleges Extortion Plot Amid Sexual Assault Claims

Pop music sensation Nick Carter has responded to allegations of sexual assault with a legal countermove, asserting that he is the victim of a long-running extortion scheme. Carter alleges that the plot, which has been in motion for approximately five years, was designed to manipulate the momentum of the MeToo movement in an attempt to harass, defame, and extort him.

The Genesis of the Conspiracy

The conspiracy, according to Carter, germinated with a 2017 blog post penned by Melissa Schuman, who accused him of sexual assault in 2003. Carter contends that Schuman, in concert with her family, enlisted the support of two more accusers to fortify their defamation campaign against him.

Extortion Attempts and Legal Scrutiny

Carter’s legal documents further indicate that these accusers tried to extract money from him through civil attorneys. Still, their plans were dismantled when legal professionals subjected the allegations to rigorous scrutiny.

Family Ties and Apologies

In a startling revelation, Carter claims that the accusers had conspired with his late brother, Aaron Carter. Aaron Carter, who died in November 2022 at the age of 34, had before his death, tendered an apology to Nick for his role in the conspiracy and publicly denounced the accusers as liars.

In his lawsuit, Nick Carter is seeking a total of $2,350,000 in damages. This figure includes recompense for emotional distress, punitive damages, and attorney’s fees. The case marks another high-profile example of the ongoing struggle between public figures and the power of movements like MeToo.

0
Crime
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
1 min ago
Andrews Police Department Seeks Public Help in Credit Card Abuse Case
A small town in Texas is grappling with an unfolding credit card abuse incident, with the Andrews Police Department (APD) spearheading the investigation. The APD has taken a highly proactive approach, issuing a public request for assistance in identifying an unknown male suspect believed to be involved in the case. Community Engagement in Law Enforcement
Andrews Police Department Seeks Public Help in Credit Card Abuse Case
Massive Rescue Operation Frees Labradors from Notorious Missouri Puppy Farm
15 mins ago
Massive Rescue Operation Frees Labradors from Notorious Missouri Puppy Farm
NRA Ex-CFO Testifies Amid Lawsuit for Misuse of Funds
18 mins ago
NRA Ex-CFO Testifies Amid Lawsuit for Misuse of Funds
NBC's 'Dateline' Delves Into Tragic Familial Betrayal in Murder of Austin Jeweler
3 mins ago
NBC's 'Dateline' Delves Into Tragic Familial Betrayal in Murder of Austin Jeweler
Israeli Rapper Subliminal Accused of School Break-In Over Alleged Bullying
5 mins ago
Israeli Rapper Subliminal Accused of School Break-In Over Alleged Bullying
Calloway County Jail Inmate Charged with Second-Degree Escape
7 mins ago
Calloway County Jail Inmate Charged with Second-Degree Escape
Latest Headlines
World News
Usher to Headline Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Amid Apple's Promotional Blitz
49 seconds
Usher to Headline Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Amid Apple's Promotional Blitz
End of an Era: Legendary Football Coaches Carroll, Saban, and Belichick Step Away
2 mins
End of an Era: Legendary Football Coaches Carroll, Saban, and Belichick Step Away
First Hantavirus Detection of 2024: Western Harvest Mouse Tests Positive in San Diego
2 mins
First Hantavirus Detection of 2024: Western Harvest Mouse Tests Positive in San Diego
U.S. House Passes Stop Settlement Slush Funds Act: Aiming for Transparency in Federal Settlements
3 mins
U.S. House Passes Stop Settlement Slush Funds Act: Aiming for Transparency in Federal Settlements
Senator Chuck Payne Appointed Chairman of Georgia's Committee on Veterans, Military & Homeland Security
3 mins
Senator Chuck Payne Appointed Chairman of Georgia's Committee on Veterans, Military & Homeland Security
NHL Central Scouting Bureau Releases 2024 Mid-Season Draft Rankings
3 mins
NHL Central Scouting Bureau Releases 2024 Mid-Season Draft Rankings
NCAA Imposes Sanctions on Florida State Seminoles for NIL Violations
3 mins
NCAA Imposes Sanctions on Florida State Seminoles for NIL Violations
Michael Strahan Shares Daughter's Courageous Battle with Brain Cancer on GMA
4 mins
Michael Strahan Shares Daughter's Courageous Battle with Brain Cancer on GMA
Chicago Blackhawks' Seth Jones Poised for Return After Shoulder Injury
4 mins
Chicago Blackhawks' Seth Jones Poised for Return After Shoulder Injury
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
3 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
4 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
4 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
6 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
7 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
9 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
10 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
10 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
10 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app