Nick Carter Files Defamation Lawsuit, Alleges Extortion Plot Amid Sexual Assault Claims

Pop music sensation Nick Carter has responded to allegations of sexual assault with a legal countermove, asserting that he is the victim of a long-running extortion scheme. Carter alleges that the plot, which has been in motion for approximately five years, was designed to manipulate the momentum of the MeToo movement in an attempt to harass, defame, and extort him.

The Genesis of the Conspiracy

The conspiracy, according to Carter, germinated with a 2017 blog post penned by Melissa Schuman, who accused him of sexual assault in 2003. Carter contends that Schuman, in concert with her family, enlisted the support of two more accusers to fortify their defamation campaign against him.

Extortion Attempts and Legal Scrutiny

Carter’s legal documents further indicate that these accusers tried to extract money from him through civil attorneys. Still, their plans were dismantled when legal professionals subjected the allegations to rigorous scrutiny.

Family Ties and Apologies

In a startling revelation, Carter claims that the accusers had conspired with his late brother, Aaron Carter. Aaron Carter, who died in November 2022 at the age of 34, had before his death, tendered an apology to Nick for his role in the conspiracy and publicly denounced the accusers as liars.

In his lawsuit, Nick Carter is seeking a total of $2,350,000 in damages. This figure includes recompense for emotional distress, punitive damages, and attorney’s fees. The case marks another high-profile example of the ongoing struggle between public figures and the power of movements like MeToo.