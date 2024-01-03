en English
Crime

Nicholas Godejohn: A Life Sentence Served Amidst Shock and Disbelief

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:15 am EST
Nicholas Godejohn: A Life Sentence Served Amidst Shock and Disbelief

34-year-old Nicholas Godejohn, convicted of first-degree murder in 2018 for the demise of Claudine “Dee Dee” Blanchard, continues to serve a life sentence without parole eligibility. Born in Wisconsin on May 20, 1989, Nicholas’s life was marred by his parents’ divorce during his early childhood, leading to feelings of alienation. His defense proposed that his autism rendered him incapable of premeditation, a claim that was unsuccessful in court.

The Crime and its Aftermath

Dee Dee Blanchard, the mother of Godejohn’s girlfriend, Gypsy, fell victim to Nicholas’s crime. In an unsettling confession to the police, Godejohn admitted that the murder was a collaborative plan with Gypsy to cease her alleged mistreatment by her mother. The couple evaded authorities for a brief period following the murder, fleeing from Missouri to Wisconsin, behaving seemingly normally before their subsequent arrest and incarceration.

Godejohn’s Mental Health and Legal Defense

With a history of indecent exposure and diagnoses of dissociative identity disorder and autism spectrum disorder, Godejohn’s mental health was a focal point of his defense. Despite his confession and the supposed impact of his mental illness on his actions, the court sentenced Godejohn to life without parole.

Contrasting Fates: Godejohn and Gypsy

While Godejohn remains incarcerated, Gypsy was released on parole in December 2023 after serving over seven years for second-degree murder. Gypsy’s life post-prison includes marriage to Ryan Scott Anderson and an appearance in a three-part Lifetime special. Experts have postulated that Gypsy was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a form of abuse where a caregiver fabricates illness in a person under their care for attention or sympathy.

Family Shock and Disbelief

Nicholas’s mother, Stephanie Godejohn, and stepfather, Charles Goldammer, expressed disbelief at their son’s involvement in the murder. The revelation that the murder weapon had been mailed to their house further shocked them, especially given Gypsy’s ability to act normally after her mother’s violent death. Information about Nicholas’s biological father remains scant due to his early separation from Nicholas’s mother.

Despite the shock, the tragic circumstances, and the contrasting outcomes for Nicholas and Gypsy, Nicholas Godejohn remains in prison indefinitely, with no possibility of release.

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

