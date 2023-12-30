en English
Crime

Nicaragua’s Crackdown on Catholic Church: At Least Nine Priests Arrested

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:21 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 1:26 am EST
In a crackdown on the Catholic Church in Nicaragua, at least nine priests have been arrested this week, as reported by insiders close to the local church leadership. This move is seen as an escalation of tensions between the Nicaraguan government and the church, following the outspoken criticism by Bishop Rolando Alvarez of President Daniel Ortega’s administration.

Arrests and Detentions

The police detained priests Marco Diaz and Bayardo Aguilar for invoking the jailed Bishop Alvarez in their sermons. However, Aguilar was subsequently released, while Diaz and at least seven other priests remain in custody. The government has not yet provided any explanation for these arrests or the alleged crimes committed by the priests.

Conflict between Church and State

Bishop Alvarez, a vocal critic of President Ortega, was convicted of treason and sentenced to 26 years in prison earlier this year after criticizing the government’s response to protests in 2018. Since then, there has been an ongoing crackdown on church leaders, justified by officials as necessary to punish treasonous behavior. Yet, Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes, the archbishop of Managua, has remained silent on the matter.

Severed Ties with the Vatican

The targeting of the Catholic Church in Nicaragua has intensified since Pope Francis labeled Ortega’s government a ‘gross dictatorship’, leading to severed ties with the Vatican. The Pope’s condemnation followed the government’s aggressive response to mass protests against Ortega’s administration in 2018.

Imprisoned Church Figures

There are currently at least 11 church figures incarcerated in Nicaragua, as disclosed by an exiled Nicaraguan researcher. These include high-ranking church members who were taken into custody for publicly praying for Bishop Alvarez. The Nicaraguan government’s press office did not respond to requests for comment on the recent arrests.

As this crackdown on the Catholic Church continues, the world watches with growing concern over the escalating tensions between the Nicaraguan state and the church and the implications this could have for religious freedom in the country.

author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

