Costa Rica

Nicaraguan Dissident Joao Maldonado Survives Second Assassination Attempt in Costa Rica

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:55 pm EST
Nicaraguan Dissident Joao Maldonado Survives Second Assassination Attempt in Costa Rica

Joao Maldonado, a Nicaraguan dissident and fierce opponent of President Daniel Ortega’s regime, has been admitted to Calderón Guardia Hospital in Costa Rica following a life-threatening attack. This marks the second assassination attempt on Maldonado, with a similar incident previously occurring in 2021.

Exile and Opposition

Maldonado fled Nicaragua in 2018 amidst severe crackdowns on protests against the Ortega administration. His refuge of choice was Costa Rica, a nation that has since become home to countless Nicaraguans escaping their government’s oppressive actions. A computer science scholar, Maldonado had been granted asylum and was living under police protection due to his history of being targeted by Ortega’s government.

Mysterious Circumstances Surrounding Attack

Despite the police protection, the specifics surrounding its presence during the recent attack on Maldonado remain enigmatic. Prior to the attack, Maldonado, alongside his partner Nadia Robleto, had been relocated to a new safe house. Both are now in critical condition, raising grave concerns about the safety of political exiles in Costa Rica and the reach of Nicaraguan political conflicts beyond its borders.

Unsettling Implications

The incident poses unsettling implications for the security of political dissidents in Costa Rica. It exposes the potential reach of Nicaraguan political conflicts, even extending to those who have sought refuge in other countries. These alarming developments were shared by an individual close to Maldonado who wished to remain anonymous for their safety.

author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

