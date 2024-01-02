Niagara Falls Father and Son Convicted in 2018 Drug Dealer Murder

On a chilling night in January 2018, Kevin Turner, a drug dealer who had relocated from Buffalo to Niagara Falls, was shot dead as he left a Niagara Street residence. The orchestrators of this fatal encounter were a father and son duo, Lavon Parks, 32, and James C. Parks, 58. This incident wasn’t a random act of violence; it was the product of a deadly rivalry in the underworld of illegal narcotics.

A Conviction Carved in Evidence

The Niagara Falls police and federal authorities embarked on a meticulous investigation that cut through the darkness of this crime. Their relentless pursuit of justice culminated in a federal jury convicting the Parks of Turner’s murder. However, the web of crime spun by the Parks extended beyond this single act of violence. They were indicted on a litany of drug-related charges, linked to a cocaine selling conspiracy that spanned from May 2017 to March 2019.

Unraveling the Narcotics Network

The Parks targeted Turner as he delved into their territory, attempting to sell crack cocaine. The evidence that led to their conviction was as clear as it was damning. A truck associated with Lavon Parks was caught on video at the scene of the crime. The murder weapon, a firearm illegally obtained from Pittsburgh, was traced back to the Parks in a drug exchange.

The Far-Reaching Tentacles of the Drug Trade

As authorities delved deeper, they uncovered a sprawling drug network. Mail parcels from Puerto Rico, destined for various parts of the United States, yielded approximately 8.5 kilograms of cocaine and $52,000 in cash. The charges stacked against the Parks included narcotics conspiracy, use of a firearm resulting in death, and additional firearm and drug possession offenses.

Now, the Parks stare down the barrel of justice. Both men face a mandatory minimum of 10 years to a potential life sentence in prison. The gavel of justice is set to fall in late June, as the sentencing is scheduled. The conviction of the Parks is a stark reminder of the deep-rooted and devastating impact of the drug trade, and the lives it claims in its wake.