NIA Targets Lawrence Vishnoi Gang by Seizing Properties of Associate Vikas Singh

In a significant move against organised crime in India, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has seized properties belonging to members of the notorious Lawrence Vishnoi gang. The properties include a flat in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar Extension, owned by Vikas Singh, an associate of the gang. This action is part of a wider crackdown on the gang’s activities, aimed at dismantling its financial foundations.

Unraveling the Network

Investigations by the NIA have revealed that the Vishnoi gang’s criminal network spans several states in the country. The gang has been implicated in numerous high-profile crimes, including murders and extortions. Notably, the group’s activities were orchestrated from abroad and by leaders of organised terror syndicates operating from prisons across India.

Properties as Proceeds of Terrorism

The properties seized by the NIA were found to be ‘proceeds of terrorism’ and used for hatching terror plots and executing serious crimes. The properties were seized under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The agency also seized a car registered in the name of Joginder Singh, whose son is associated with the Vishnoi gang. The vehicle was allegedly used for transporting arms and ammunition for terrorist acts.

Aimed at Disruption

The NIA’s action against the gang is likely part of a larger investigation aimed at disrupting and ultimately eliminating the gang’s influence. The agency has been investigating the organised crime syndicate of Lawrence Vishnoi and his associates since August 2022, revealing their involvement in sensational crimes and terror conspiracies. The NIA’s actions reflect the government’s commitment to combating organized crime and ensuring law and order by targeting the assets of those involved in such networks.