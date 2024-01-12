en English
Crime

NIA Files Charge Sheet in LeT’s Foiled Suicide Attack Conspiracy

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:47 pm EST
India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against eight individuals, including two absconders, implicated in a prison radicalization case and a suicide attack conspiracy orchestrated by the terrorist group, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Karnataka. This group of accused individuals has been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosive Substances Act, and the Arms Act.

Unraveling the Conspiracy

Key to this case is T. Naseer, a resident of Kannur, Kerala, who is currently serving a life sentence in Bengaluru Central Prison for a separate case since 2013. It appears that Naseer’s time in prison didn’t deter him from illegal activities. Instead, he managed to network with other inmates, recruiting and radicalizing them to further LeT’s cause. This dangerous plot intended to conduct a ‘fidayeen’ (suicide) attack and facilitate Naseer’s escape from police custody.

The Absconders and Accomplices

The two absconders in the case, Junaid Ahmed and Salman Khan, are suspected to have fled abroad. The remaining accused are Syed Suhail Khan, Mohammed Umar, Zahid Tabrez, Syed Mudassir Pasha, and Mohammed Faisal Rabbani. Ahmed, after his release, reportedly began sending funds to his co-accused from abroad. He conspired with Salman Khan to deliver arms and ammunition for the planned attack, further complicating the case.

A Foiled Attack

The case was first registered by Bengaluru City Police in July of the previous year following the recovery of arms, ammunition, hand grenades, and walkie-talkies from seven of the accused. This seizure of arms proved instrumental in thwarting the planned suicide attack and Naseer’s escape. The ongoing investigation of this case continues to uncover more about this intricate web of radicalization and planned violence.

0
Crime India Terrorism
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

