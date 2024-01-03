NIA Conducts Extensive Operations in Gogamedi Murder Case: Key Suspect Arrested

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has initiated an extensive operation in relation to the murder of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, the chief of Karni Sena. The agency conducted searches at 31 locations across Haryana and Rajasthan, marking a significant escalation in the investigation into Gogamedi’s brutal killing, which took place on December 5 at his residence in Jaipur.

NIA Arrests Key Suspect

In the course of the operation, the NIA arrested a critical suspect, Ashok Kumar, revealing his association with notorious gangster Rohit Godara. Several arms and ammunition were recovered from Kumar’s premises, shedding light on the violent nature of the crime. With Kumar’s arrest, the total number of suspects apprehended has risen to nine.

Uncovering the Underworld Nexus

As the investigation unfolds, it has become increasingly clear that this crime is not an isolated incident. Rather, it is a manifestation of a deeper, more sinister nexus involving high-profile gangsters. The NIA has identified the involvement of hardcore criminals and members of organized criminal gangs based out of Haryana and Rajasthan. The revelations from the arrested shooters, Rohit Rathore and Nitin Fauji, have been pivotal in unearthing these connections.

Links to a Larger Conspiracy?

Gogamedi’s murder, captured on CCTV, revealed a chilling daylight shootout, resulting in the Karni Sena chief’s death and the injury of two other people. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had asked the NIA to take over the probe to investigate the possibility of a larger conspiracy. The NIA is also investigating the activities of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in various parts of the country and abroad, including its association with pro-Khalistan elements. The murder, as per initial findings, could be linked to a ransom collection dispute between Godara and Gogamedi, highlighting the dangerous undercurrents of the underworld.