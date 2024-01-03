en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Newtown Council Addresses Vandalism Incident, Calls for Public Vigilance

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:33 am EST
Newtown Council Addresses Vandalism Incident, Calls for Public Vigilance

In a disheartening incident, the public toilets situated in the Back Lane Car Park in Newtown and Llanllwchaiarn came under the hammer of vandals during the yuletide season. In what can be described as a blatant disregard for public property, the culprits clogged the drains with tissues and left the taps running, sparking off flooding and electrical malfunctions.

Swift Response by the Town Council

Despite the untimely damage, the town council swung into action to rectify the havoc. The council successfully resolved the issues which led to the temporary closure of the facilities, restoring them for public use.

A Call to Vigilance

In response to this regrettable incident, the council has sent out a clarion call to members of the community. They urged residents and visitors to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities around these public facilities in a bid to forestall future occurrences of such vandalism.

Gratitude and Assurance

The council didn’t hold back in expressing appreciation for the community’s show of patience during the period of repairs. They also conveyed their heartfelt apologies for the inconvenience that the temporary closure may have caused users of the facilities. In a reassuring tone, the council affirmed their commitment to maintaining and improving public spaces, ensuring they remain safe and usable for everyone’s benefit.

0
Crime United Kingdom
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Delaware Woman Arrested for Firearm Possession and Child Endangerment

By Nitish Verma

Taiwan Bolsters Coastline Security Ahead of Lunar New Year; Tragic Collision in Japan

By Rafia Tasleem

Man Dies After Jumping from Moving Police Van: A Tragic Tale of Inadequate Medical Resources

By Dil Bar Irshad

Turkish Cypriot Lawyer Akan Kursat Arrested in Rome Over Illegal Property Sales

By BNN Correspondents

Gardaí Investigates Violent Brawl Captured on Video in Millstreet Piz ...
@Crime · 6 mins
Gardaí Investigates Violent Brawl Captured on Video in Millstreet Piz ...
heart comment 0
Dhaka Court Reschedules Submission Date in Grameen Telecom Embezzlement Case

By Muhammad Jawad

Dhaka Court Reschedules Submission Date in Grameen Telecom Embezzlement Case
Bengaluru Traffic Police Apprehend Chain-Snatcher in Swift Pursuit

By Rafia Tasleem

Bengaluru Traffic Police Apprehend Chain-Snatcher in Swift Pursuit
Culver City Police Navigate High-Profile Incidents as City Battles Homelessness

By BNN Correspondents

Culver City Police Navigate High-Profile Incidents as City Battles Homelessness
Portsmouth Wakes to Second Shooting of 2024: Woman Injured

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Portsmouth Wakes to Second Shooting of 2024: Woman Injured
Latest Headlines
World News
Study Discovers Connection between Inhibitory Control, Mood, and Psychological Resilience
1 min
Study Discovers Connection between Inhibitory Control, Mood, and Psychological Resilience
James Kenny Achieves Notable Feat with the First Salmon Catch of the 2024 Season
1 min
James Kenny Achieves Notable Feat with the First Salmon Catch of the 2024 Season
First Baby of 2024 Arrives on Big Island of Hawaii
1 min
First Baby of 2024 Arrives on Big Island of Hawaii
Owensboro High School's Boys' Basketball Team Triumphs over Breckinridge County
2 mins
Owensboro High School's Boys' Basketball Team Triumphs over Breckinridge County
Adrienne Naylor's Weight Struggle Post 'Married at First Sight UK': A New Journey Begins
2 mins
Adrienne Naylor's Weight Struggle Post 'Married at First Sight UK': A New Journey Begins
Senate Approves 2024 Tax Plan: A Deep Dive into the Changes
2 mins
Senate Approves 2024 Tax Plan: A Deep Dive into the Changes
South Jersey Gears Up for Annual Reorganization Meetings
3 mins
South Jersey Gears Up for Annual Reorganization Meetings
Philippine Senate Minority Leader Calls for Indefinite Suspension of PUV Modernization Program
3 mins
Philippine Senate Minority Leader Calls for Indefinite Suspension of PUV Modernization Program
Cleveland Browns Contemplate Resting Key Players Ahead of Bengals Showdown
5 mins
Cleveland Browns Contemplate Resting Key Players Ahead of Bengals Showdown
WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience
7 mins
WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
3 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
9 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app