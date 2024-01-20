Newspaper Theft in Ouray County Following Controversial Report

In a shocking turn of events, nearly all copies of the Ouray County Plaindealer newspaper were pilfered from racks throughout Ouray County, Colorado. This incident took place shortly after the newspaper reported on an alleged violent sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl. The assault reportedly occurred at a late-night gathering at the residence of Ouray Police Chief Jeff Wood. Three teenagers aged 19, 18, and 17 were subsequently arrested under suspicion of sexually assaulting the girl multiple times.

Details of the Theft

The co-publishers of the Plaindealer, Erin McIntyre and Mike Wiggins, discovered the theft. The incident saw the removal of newspapers from all but one rack in the 540-square-mile county. It appears that an individual paid for a single copy of the edition before proceeding to seize all available copies from the racks.

The Publishers' Response

Despite the brazen attempt to silence the story, McIntyre and Wiggins remain resolute. They expressed their determination to uncover the offender and refuse to be intimidated by the act. In a newsletter, McIntyre gave a detailed account of the theft. Wiggins, on the other hand, disclosed plans for another press run to replace the stolen copies, ensuring that the community remains informed.

Ensuring Community Access to News

The co-publishers took swift action to ensure that the community would not be kept in the dark. They immediately arranged for a new run of the weekly paper, underscoring their commitment to journalistic integrity and their dedication to their readers. The theft of the newspapers is a stark reminder of the significance of free press in upholding democratic values and the critical role it plays in society.