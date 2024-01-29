News Anchor Ashfaque Ishaq Satti Accused of Domestic Violence by Wife

In a chilling revelation of domestic violence that has shaken the media industry, Nomaika Ishaq Satti, wife of renowned news anchor Ashfaque Ishaq Satti, has come forward with serious accusations against her husband.

Accusations of Abuse and Infidelity

Nomaika alleges that Ashfaque subjected her to physical abuse, locking her in a room, assaulting her, and even threatening her life. She also claims that her husband of many years has been involved in an extra-marital affair, adding another layer of complexity to the already disturbing saga.

The Escape and the Legal Battle

Despite Ashfaque's considerable influence, Nomaika managed a daring escape and sought help. She procured a medico-legal report from the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital in Karachi, detailing her injuries. The brave woman also succeeded in registering a complaint against her husband, kickstarting a legal battle that is now garnering significant attention.

Public Outcry and Conflicting Accounts

As Nomaika's story, complete with pictures of her injuries, made its way to the public, a wave of shock and outrage swept through the nation. The news anchor, who co-hosts a morning show on ARY News and reportedly has three wives, faces additional accusations of an extra-marital affair with a woman named Zara Ansari. As the story unfolds, conflicting accounts and varied responses from colleagues, activists, and legal entities like the Karachi Police and lawyer Jibran Nasir are emerging, adding to the public's confusion and concern.