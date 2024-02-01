Newcastle Man Suspected in Brutal Chemical Attack in Clapham

Abdul Shokoor Ezedi, a 35-year-old man from Newcastle, launched a devastating chemical attack in Clapham, South London, leaving a mother and her two children with life-changing injuries. The assailant, known to be previously convicted of a sexual offence in 2018, and who found refuge in hostels, took a near 300-mile journey from his hometown to commit this heinous crime.

The Attack

The horrifying incident transpired on Lessar Avenue, near Clapham Common. According to CCTV footage, a man believed to be Ezedi was seen running around a car, subsequently driving it into the woman, and tossing a child onto the ground. The victims were then subjected to a brutal assault with an alkaline substance, leaving them with severe injuries. Emergency responders and residents who rushed to the scene in an attempt to assist the victims, also sustained minor injuries from the alkaline substance.

The Manhunt

Following the incident, police launched a manhunt for Ezedi, who was considered dangerous and was believed to have sustained significant facial injuries during the attack. The 35-year-old, who had twice failed to gain asylum in the UK before succeeding on his third attempt with a claim of Christian conversion, was not under supervision at the time of the attack.

The Aftermath

Despite the intensity of their injuries, the mother and her children are stable, with their condition being closely monitored by health professionals. The assault has shocked the community and heightened concerns about the increasing trend of such attacks in London. The incident has cast a grim light on the city's struggle with violence, especially the rising tide of chemical attacks, which saw a 45% increase in 2022 compared to 2021.

As the search for Ezedi continues, authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any sightings, while cautioning against any attempts to approach him. This shocking incident serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for stringent measures to prevent such attacks and protect society's most vulnerable.