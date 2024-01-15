Newcastle Man Dodges Immediate Jail Term Over Knife Possession in Bar

Tommy Allan, a 20-year-old Newcastle resident, narrowly averted immediate incarceration despite being seized with a substantial blade at the Market Shaker, a popular city centre bar. The incident, which transpired last month, led to Allan being indicted with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place – a charge to which he confessed guilt.

Intoxication an Aggravating Factor

The incident took place on December 1 at the buzzing Market Shaker, located in the Cloth Market. Allan’s consumption of alcohol was deemed an aggravating element in the case, adding to the severity of his actions.

Judicial Considerations and Verdict

Newcastle Magistrates’ Court, while delivering the sentence, took into account several factors. These included Allan’s admission of guilt, his clean criminal record prior to the incident, and his stable employment status. As a result, Allan was handed a four-month prison sentence, which was suspended for 18 months.

Financial Penalties Imposed

Besides the suspended sentence, Allan was also mandated to pay a surcharge of 154 and costs amounting to 85. These financial penalties serve as additional punitive measures for his actions.

