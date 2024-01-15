en English
Crime

Newcastle Man Dodges Immediate Jail Term Over Knife Possession in Bar

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:21 am EST
Tommy Allan, a 20-year-old Newcastle resident, narrowly averted immediate incarceration despite being seized with a substantial blade at the Market Shaker, a popular city centre bar. The incident, which transpired last month, led to Allan being indicted with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place – a charge to which he confessed guilt.

Intoxication an Aggravating Factor

The incident took place on December 1 at the buzzing Market Shaker, located in the Cloth Market. Allan’s consumption of alcohol was deemed an aggravating element in the case, adding to the severity of his actions.

Judicial Considerations and Verdict

Newcastle Magistrates’ Court, while delivering the sentence, took into account several factors. These included Allan’s admission of guilt, his clean criminal record prior to the incident, and his stable employment status. As a result, Allan was handed a four-month prison sentence, which was suspended for 18 months.

Financial Penalties Imposed

Besides the suspended sentence, Allan was also mandated to pay a surcharge of 154 and costs amounting to 85. These financial penalties serve as additional punitive measures for his actions.

In a separate incident, a 13-year-old boy was charged for an alleged assault near Lourdes Secondary School in Cardonald. The assault occurred on January 12, 2024, and left a 14-year-old boy requiring hospital treatment. The accused is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court at a later date.

Crime United Kingdom
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

