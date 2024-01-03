en English
Crime

Newcastle Bar Brawl on New Year’s Eve: One Arrested, Another Hospitalized

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:30 am EST
Newcastle Bar Brawl on New Year’s Eve: One Arrested, Another Hospitalized

In the early hours of New Year’s Eve, an unruly spat unfolded at Quinn’s Bar in Newcastle, Co Down, resulting in the hospitalization of one man and the arrest of another. The incident, which spiraled into a full-fledged altercation involving multiple men, was caught on camera and has since proliferated across social media platforms.

Multiple Men Involved in the Brawl

The local police force reported that a man in his 30s was apprehended on multiple charges linked to the incident. After a brief period in custody, the man was released on bail. Concurrently, a man in his 20s was rushed to the hospital due to injuries incurred during the brawl, while a teenager in his late teens also bore the brunt of minor harm.

Bar Statement and Police Appeal

Following the incident, Quinn’s Bar promptly released a public statement acknowledging the unfortunate event and assured their full cooperation with the ongoing police investigation. The statement from the bar has been appreciated by the public and the police force for its timely and responsible approach to the incident.

Public Assistance in the Inquiry

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has since put out a call for witnesses or anyone in possession of footage of the assault to step forward and assist in the investigation. The incident is being probed further, with the police providing an accessible contact number and an online reporting form for the public to aid in the inquiry.

In an unrelated incident, a man named Trevor Bishop tragically succumbed to a severe head injury following a dispute at his sister’s residence in North Shields. The trial revolving around his untimely death is currently in progress.

Crime Social Issues United Kingdom
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

