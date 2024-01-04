Newburyport Officials Receive Antisemitic Postcards: City Responds with Unity

Antisemitic postcards emerged in the mailboxes of city council members and the mayor of Newburyport, triggering shock and concern within the community. The hate-filled postcards, identified as being sent from California, carried Holocaust denial claims and hate speech, stoking fear and uncertainty among city officials and constituents alike.

Shadows of Hate in Newburyport

The postcards, besides containing malicious content, featured a cartoon caricature typically used in antisemitic propaganda. The messages accused the Anti-Defamation League of being an “anti-white Zionist hate group” and audaciously denied the genocide of six million Jews during the Holocaust. This incident is not an isolated one, as it followed previous instances of targeted racism and antisemitism, including ‘zoom bombings’ of city council meetings with racist slurs and antisemitic mailings sent to City Hall.

Community Reaction and Response

Salisbury and Amesbury officials, while expressing sympathy for Newburyport, underlined that they had not received similar postcards in their towns. They stressed the need to speak out against discrimination and hate, reiterating the importance of unity and diversity. Rabbi Jonah Steinberg, the local Anti-Defamation League Director, called for solidarity in opposition to such hate crimes. Newburyport city councilor, Afroz Khan, a practicing Muslim, voiced her initial fear of being individually targeted due to her faith and presence in the city.

Mayor’s Stance and Actions

Mayor Sean Reardon expressed his concern for the community members, particularly Jewish residents, while confirming ongoing police investigations into these hate mailings. He emphasized the welcoming nature of Newburyport and encouraged residents to report any acts of hate to the Police and Human Rights Commission. Despite the disturbing incident, the city remains determined to uphold its values of inclusivity and respect for all.