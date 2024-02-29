Newborn's Body Discovered at Dhaka University VC's Residence, Investigation Underway

Today, in a shocking incident, the body of a newborn baby was found within the premises of Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Prof ASM Maksud Kamal's residence. Following a tip-off, Shahbagh Police Station's team swiftly recovered the body around 1:00pm, as confirmed by VC Prof Maksud Kamal. Initial investigations suggest the likelihood of the infant's body being thrown over the boundary wall into the VC's residence from outside, sparking widespread concern and prompting a thorough police investigation.

Immediate Response and Investigation

Upon discovery, the university's proctorial body was quick to speculate that the infant's body might have been deliberately thrown into the VC's residence from an external area. Prof Maksud Kamal also revealed that CCTV footage captured an individual, supposedly coming from the university's Jagannath Hall, tossing a bag over the boundary wall into the VC's premises. "CCTV footage has been provided to the police. They are taking action on this," the VC stated, highlighting the ongoing efforts to identify the perpetrator.

Autopsy and Further Procedures

The recovered body of the newborn was promptly sent to Dhaka Medical College morgue for an autopsy, marking a critical step in the investigation process. This procedure aims not only to ascertain the cause of death but also to gather any possible evidence that could lead to the identification of those involved in the heinous act. The incident has prompted an outcry for justice, with the university community and the general public alike calling for swift and stringent action against those responsible.

Wider Implications and Concerns

This event raises serious concerns regarding child safety and security within and around educational institutions. It also highlights the importance of surveillance and security measures in preventing such tragic occurrences in the future. The police are currently scrutinizing the CCTV footage in the hopes of identifying the individual responsible for this act. The community awaits further developments, hoping for justice for the innocent life lost and measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

As the investigation unfolds, the incident at Dhaka University's Vice-Chancellor's residence serves as a grim reminder of the vulnerabilities faced by the youngest members of society. It calls for a collective reflection on societal values and the protective measures in place for children. The community's response and the subsequent actions taken will be crucial in ensuring the safety and well-being of children in similar settings. Only through collective action and heightened awareness can such tragedies be averted in the future, safeguarding the lives of the innocent.