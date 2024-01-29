Newborn Found Dead in Leeds Pub: Police Appeal to Mother

In a heart-wrenching incident, a newborn baby girl was found lifeless in a pub toilet in Oulton, near Leeds. The discovery, made at the Three Horseshoes pub shortly before 5 pm on Sunday, has led to a police appeal to the mother. Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle of West Yorkshire Police's homicide and major inquiry team has taken center stage in the ongoing investigation.

Focus on Mother's Welfare

The primary focus of this case is the mother's welfare, a sentiment emphasized by the police. The urgency to locate the mother stems from the belief that the birth likely took place in the toilet cubicle. The police have made it clear they are not aiming to apprehend her but to ensure she receives essential medical care in the aftermath of the incident.

The grim discovery of the baby was made at the popular local pub just before the evening rush. Paramedics were immediately dispatched to the scene following an emergency call at around 4.45 pm. Despite their efforts, the newborn was pronounced dead at the scene. This has sent shockwaves through the local community and left the pub staff devastated.

Appeal for Mother to Reach Out

In a press conference, DCI Entwistle made a compassionate appeal to the mother to reach out, emphasizing the police's primary concern for her welfare. He assured her that they were not seeking to arrest her, but rather to understand the circumstances leading to the tragic incident. The mother has been encouraged to reach out, either directly to the police or to the Leeds Maternity Assessment unit, if she needs assistance but prefers not to engage with the police. The investigation is continuing, with all potential leads being pursued to ensure the mother's well-being.