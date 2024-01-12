Newberry Township Man Convicted on Multiple Charges of Child Sexual Assault

David Anthony Kondrad, a 47-year-old resident of Newberry Township, has been convicted on multiple charges relating to the sexual assault of a minor. The York County jury handed down the verdict, firmly establishing Kondrad’s guilt in a case that has sent shockwaves through the local community.

Aggravated Indecent Assault and Corruption of Minors among Charges

The charges against Kondrad were significant and disturbing, including aggravated indecent assault, aggravated indecent assault of a minor under 13, indecent assault of a person under 13, and corruption of minors. The charges collectively paint a chilling picture of repeated sexual abuse inflicted upon a young and vulnerable child.

A Year of Horrors

The conviction is the culmination of a series of incidents where Kondrad inappropriately touched a 9-year-old girl on numerous occasions over the span of a year. The abuse reportedly began when the girl was in third grade, a time when children should be enjoying the innocence of their youth, not enduring the traumatic horrors of sexual assault.

The Truth Unveiled

The distressing details of the abuse came to light during a forensic interview after the Newberry Township Police received a suspected child abuse referral in December 2021. The young girl bravely recounted how Kondrad had touched her on her lower body during a sleepover and asked her to keep it a secret. Court documents further revealed the harrowing extent of the abuse, indicating that Kondrad assaulted the victim almost every time she visited his home.

The verdict, delivered after a three-day trial, signifies a small but significant step towards justice for the victim. Kondrad’s sentencing is set for April 11 at 9 a.m., a date that will undoubtedly be awaited with tension and anticipation by all parties involved.