Newark Police Seek Public Help Following Christmas Day Shooting

On Christmas Day, a shooting incident unfolded at the intersection of 18th Avenue and Irvine Turner Boulevard, Newark, with law enforcement now appealing to the public for assistance in identifying the suspect. The Newark Department of Public Safety issued a statement describing the suspect as a Black male with braided hair, last seen clad in a black hooded sweatshirt with white drawstrings, blue distressed jeans, and black shoes.

Appeal for Public Assistance

The department has urged anyone with information about the suspect to come forward. They have also made it clear that the suspect should not be approached, but any sighting or information should be immediately reported to them. The investigation into the shooting incident is ongoing, with the authorities committed to ensuring justice is served.

Other Related Incidents

Meanwhile, in related news, shots were fired on northbound I-495 and a 12-year old boy was apprehended in Wilmington for possession of a loaded handgun. The Delaware State Police are also on the lookout for multiple suspects, including a 14-year old, in connection with a different shooting incident that occurred earlier this month. All these incidents have prompted an active response from the police, re-emphasizing the importance of public safety.

Shootings in Newark: A Concern

Another shooting occurred at La Rouge lounge located on the 900 block of Broad Street in Newark during a New Year’s celebration. Two male victims were transported to the University Hospital, with one in critical condition and the other stable. The investigation into this incident is also ongoing, with no arrests made yet. Amidst these incidents, Newark’s law enforcement are working tirelessly to restore peace and safety in the community, but the recent spate of shootings has raised grave concerns.