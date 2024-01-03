en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Newark Police Seek Public Help Following Christmas Day Shooting

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:01 pm EST
Newark Police Seek Public Help Following Christmas Day Shooting

On Christmas Day, a shooting incident unfolded at the intersection of 18th Avenue and Irvine Turner Boulevard, Newark, with law enforcement now appealing to the public for assistance in identifying the suspect. The Newark Department of Public Safety issued a statement describing the suspect as a Black male with braided hair, last seen clad in a black hooded sweatshirt with white drawstrings, blue distressed jeans, and black shoes.

Appeal for Public Assistance

The department has urged anyone with information about the suspect to come forward. They have also made it clear that the suspect should not be approached, but any sighting or information should be immediately reported to them. The investigation into the shooting incident is ongoing, with the authorities committed to ensuring justice is served.

Other Related Incidents

Meanwhile, in related news, shots were fired on northbound I-495 and a 12-year old boy was apprehended in Wilmington for possession of a loaded handgun. The Delaware State Police are also on the lookout for multiple suspects, including a 14-year old, in connection with a different shooting incident that occurred earlier this month. All these incidents have prompted an active response from the police, re-emphasizing the importance of public safety.

Shootings in Newark: A Concern

Another shooting occurred at La Rouge lounge located on the 900 block of Broad Street in Newark during a New Year’s celebration. Two male victims were transported to the University Hospital, with one in critical condition and the other stable. The investigation into this incident is also ongoing, with no arrests made yet. Amidst these incidents, Newark’s law enforcement are working tirelessly to restore peace and safety in the community, but the recent spate of shootings has raised grave concerns.

0
Crime United States
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Theft in Nashville Gym Spotlights Importance of Personal Belonging Safety Amid New Year Resolutions

By Ebenezer Mensah

Epstein Client List Release Delayed Amidst Civil Lawsuit Developments

By Dil Bar Irshad

Montgomery City Council Tackles Gun Violence and Economic Growth in 2024 Kickoff

By Hadeel Hashem

Kasur Police Force Recognized for Successful Operation and Commitment to Public Safety

By Rizwan Shah

Luggage Theft during Flight Halt at Jeddah Sparks Police Investigation ...
@Crime · 3 mins
Luggage Theft during Flight Halt at Jeddah Sparks Police Investigation ...
heart comment 0
Football Fan Faces Three-Year Ban and Fine Over Disruptive Behavior

By Salman Khan

Football Fan Faces Three-Year Ban and Fine Over Disruptive Behavior
Indiana Man Arrested for Child Molestation and Exploitation

By Shivani Chauhan

Indiana Man Arrested for Child Molestation and Exploitation
Totton Disturbance: Man with Samurai Sword Causes Alarm

By Olalekan Adigun

Totton Disturbance: Man with Samurai Sword Causes Alarm
Gang Feud Escalates: Man with Criminal Record Fatally Shot in Patna City

By Rafia Tasleem

Gang Feud Escalates: Man with Criminal Record Fatally Shot in Patna City
Latest Headlines
World News
Washington Blue Lions Dominate Lynchburg-Clay in High School Basketball Showdown
19 seconds
Washington Blue Lions Dominate Lynchburg-Clay in High School Basketball Showdown
Teenage Prodigy BlueScuti Shatters 34-Year Tetris Record
21 seconds
Teenage Prodigy BlueScuti Shatters 34-Year Tetris Record
Theft in Nashville Gym Spotlights Importance of Personal Belonging Safety Amid New Year Resolutions
25 seconds
Theft in Nashville Gym Spotlights Importance of Personal Belonging Safety Amid New Year Resolutions
LSU Football Secures Commitment from Austin Ausberry
26 seconds
LSU Football Secures Commitment from Austin Ausberry
Patriot League College Basketball: Betting Insights and Game Predictions
26 seconds
Patriot League College Basketball: Betting Insights and Game Predictions
Kansas State Appoints Matt Wells as New Offensive Coordinator
30 seconds
Kansas State Appoints Matt Wells as New Offensive Coordinator
Unexpected Coaching Change at University of Mobile's Baseball Team
31 seconds
Unexpected Coaching Change at University of Mobile's Baseball Team
Plum Mustangs Clinch Victory as Megan Marston Surpasses 1,000-Point Milestone
36 seconds
Plum Mustangs Clinch Victory as Megan Marston Surpasses 1,000-Point Milestone
Transforming Healthcare Practices Through Patient and Family Engagement
48 seconds
Transforming Healthcare Practices Through Patient and Family Engagement
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
1 hour
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app