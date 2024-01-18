Newark Man Pleads Guilty to Carjacking Charges; Sentencing Scheduled for May 2024

On the chilly evening of December 6, 2021, the peaceful tranquility of the Estate section in Newark was shattered by the roar of a 2021 Porsche Cayenne fleeing the scene of a crime. The man behind the wheel was none other than 24-year-old local, Andy Cook. Cook, along with an armed associate, orchestrated a daring carjacking, leaving the female owner stripped of her belongings and her luxury vehicle.

The Chase

Shortly after the theft, the stolen Porsche was spotted cruising along Route 280 in East Orange by the vigilant eyes of the Essex County sheriff's officers. They initiated a pursuit, leading to a gridlock on First Street. Seizing this as his window of escape, Cook abandoned the car and attempted to flee on foot, only to be apprehended.

The Investigation

The FBI took charge of the investigation following the event. However, the gunman involved in the incident remains elusive and unidentified. The case was handed over to Assistant U.S. Attorney Dong Joo Lee from the Narcotics/Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force Unit of U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger's office.

The Plea Deal

Facing the prospect of a hefty fine and a lengthy prison sentence, Cook chose to negotiate with the hand of justice. He accepted a plea deal from the government, admitting guilt to charges of carjacking and conspiracy. The severity of the charges against him could result in up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000. U.S. District Court Judge Julien X. Neals has set Cook's sentencing for May 30, 2024.