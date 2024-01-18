Newark Man Pleads Guilty to 2021 Armed Carjacking, Accomplice Still at Large

Unveiling the details of a gripping carjacking incident that took place in 2021, 24-year-old Newark resident, Andy Cook, has pleaded guilty to his crimes. Cook, along with an armed accomplice, orchestrated an audacious carjacking where a victim was forced at gunpoint to abandon her 2021 Porsche Cayenne and her belongings. Following the crime, Cook made away with the stolen vehicle.

Caught in the Act

Shortly after the carjacking, Essex County sheriff's officers spotted the stolen Porsche on Route 280 in East Orange. Initiating a pursuit, the law enforcement officers managed to corner Cook amidst traffic congestion on First Street. Faced with no escape route, Cook abandoned the stolen Porsche and attempted to flee on foot but was subsequently apprehended by the officers.

FBI Steps In

With the gravity of the crime, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) took charge of the investigation. Cook, realizing the seriousness of his situation, decided to negotiate with the authorities. He pleaded guilty to charges of carjacking and conspiracy, hopeful of receiving a more lenient sentence. The task of obtaining the guilty plea fell upon Assistant U.S. Attorney Dong Joo Lee of the Narcotics/Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force Unit, working under U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger.

Sentencing Awaited

U.S. District Court Judge Julien X. Neals has scheduled Cook's sentencing for May 30, 2024. However, the case is far from closed. The individual who brandished the firearm during the carjacking, the accomplice, continues to remain unidentified. As Cook awaits his fate, the hunt for his armed associate continues, leaving a chilling reminder of the crime they committed.