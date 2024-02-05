New York's Phone Theft Scheme: Immigrants, Assault, and a City's Concern

A group of illegal immigrants in New York City has been linked to a scheme that leverages stolen mobile phones to fund lavish acquisitions in their motherlands. These individuals, according to a police source who spoke to the New York Post, steal phones to manipulate Apple Pay and credit card data, allowing them to procure high-ticket items such as cars and swimming pools in Ecuador and Venezuela.

Assault on NYC Police Officers

This unsettling pattern came to the fore following an assault on two NYC police officers by migrants who then fled to California. These attackers were part of a broader group that had been granted taxpayer-funded bus tickets from the city's Office of Emergency Management. This office offers travel vouchers via nonprofit organizations to assist migrants in exiting the overcrowded city. It has been alleged that some suspects, after being released without bail, swapped immigration numbers to obtain these vouchers under false identities.

Unmasking the Culprits

The identities of the individuals involved in the police assault and their subsequent escape to California were revealed, resulting in the later capture of three additional suspects. The police disclosed that three Venezuelans were apprehended for stealing wallets and cell phones from at least 62 women across NYC. Reportedly, they were major players in a phone theft ring, stealing iPhones to exploit the Apple Pay feature and the owners' credit cards.

Political Implications and Reactions

New York Governor Kathy Hochul expressed her apprehensions about most of the suspects being released without bail. She voiced a desire to deliberate on the issue with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, including potential deportation due to the criminal activities. The incident has also sparked a debate about the city's controversial program of providing pre-paid credit cards to migrant families, a move that has drawn the ire of many.