New York Woman Sentenced For Illegal Financial Practices

In a recent turn of events, Lorraine Pilitz, a New Yorker, has been sentenced to a significant 33 months in prison. Her offenses? Engaging in illegal financial practices. The Department of Justice has shed light on the shady dealings of Pilitz between the years 2011 and 2013. During this period, she structured cash deposits meticulously to avoid triggering the currency transaction reports that are mandatory for deposits exceeding $10,000. By being cautious and depositing just under this amount, Pilitz successfully evaded detection.

Diverting Business Checks

But that's not all. The 65-year-old Merrick resident was also found to be diverting business checks meant for corporate accounts into her own personal bank accounts. This tactic was part of her elaborate scheme to keep her illicit activities under the radar and away from the prying eyes of the authorities.

Off-the-Books Payrolls

Pilitz also managed 'off-the-books' payrolls. This practice, often seen as a method to avoid tax liabilities, adds another layer to her extensive list of financial felonies. It's clear that Pilitz was willing to go to great lengths to keep her business out of the spotlight and her money safe from taxation.

Tax-Related Offenses

However, these weren't the only charges leveraged against Pilitz. She was also found guilty of tax-related offenses, including failing to file both personal and corporate tax returns in a timely fashion. Moreover, she filed false tax returns that intentionally underreported her actual income, further deepening her involvement in tax evasion.

Alongside 33 months in prison, Pilitz has been ordered to comply with additional, yet unspecified measures as part of her punishment. She has also been ordered to pay back $324,702.78 in restitution to the IRS and has forfeited a commercial property. All these actions serve as a stern reminder of the consequences of crossing the legal boundaries of financial transactions and tax obligations.