New York Police Sergeant Suspected in Family Murder-Suicide

In a heart-wrenching incident that has left the community of New City, New York in a state of shock and mourning, a family of four was found dead in their home under circumstances that pointed to a murder-suicide. The victims were identified as Bronxville Police Department’s Sergeant Watson Morgan, 49, his wife Ornela Morgan, 43, and their two young sons, aged 10 and 12.

Tragic Discovery

The Clarkstown Police Department was called to conduct a welfare check at the Morgans’ residence, located at 10 Clydesdale Court, on a chilling Saturday morning. Upon their arrival, they discovered a scene of unimaginable horror: all four family members had suffered fatal gunshot wounds. The police recovered a handgun from the scene, believed to have been used in the crime.

Sergeant Watson Morgan: The Suspected Perpetrator

Sergeant Watson Morgan, a veteran officer of the Bronxville Police Department, is suspected to be the one who committed this horrific act. The police believe that Morgan killed his wife and sons before turning the gun on himself. Watson had started his career with the New York Police Department in 2000 and had been promoted to the rank of sergeant in 2016. He was due to report for his evening shift on the day the bodies were discovered but failed to show up, leading to the welfare check.

Community in Mourning, Investigation Ongoing

The devastating incident has sent shockwaves through the community. The schools attended by the Morgan children, Laurel Plains Elementary School and Felix Festa Middle School, have pledged to provide counseling and emotional support for the students and families affected by this tragic event. The police have assured the community that there is no ongoing threat to the public. However, the investigation is still underway to fully comprehend the motives and circumstances that led to this tragic event.