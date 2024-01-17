New York Man Sentenced for Drug Distribution Resulting in Death

Steven Jones, a Monticello resident, will be spending the next 200 months behind bars. The 37-year-old was sentenced for distributing heroin and fentanyl, which led to the tragic death of Jamie Elliott, a 26-year-old mother from Cochecton, New York. U.S. District Judge Kenneth M. Karas handed down the sentence after Jones's guilty plea on November 29, 2021. The sale of fentanyl-laced heroin, sold by Jones, resulted in Elliott's death on June 1, 2018.

Advertisment

Tragic Consequences of a Lethal Dose

Elliott was found lifeless the morning after she purchased narcotics from Jones, the lethal dose of fentanyl proving fatal. Notably, Jones is the father of one of Elliott's children. Despite the devastating aftermath of Elliott's death, Jones continued his perilous trade, selling dangerous drugs until his arrest on September 2, 2018.

Digital Traces Lead to Arrest

Advertisment

Investigators discovered messages on Facebook Messenger, providing evidence of Elliott's purchase from Jones. After her death, Jones attempted to erase his digital footprints by deactivating his Facebook account. However, the digital traces were enough for law enforcement to build a case against him.

Extended Consequences for Jones

In addition to the prison sentence, Jones faces a three-year supervised release post-incarceration. The case was meticulously investigated by the FBI's Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force and the New York State Police. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey C. Coffman of the White Plains Division prosecuted the case, ensuring that Jones's actions did not go unpunished.