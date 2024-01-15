New York Man Charged for Trapping and Painting Squirrels 'Apple Red'

In a disturbing incident in Patterson, Putnam County, New York, a resident identified as Mark Kuhn, has been charged with misdemeanors associated with animal cruelty. The 62-year-old man is alleged to have trapped squirrels, spray-painted them with 'Apple Red' Rust-Oleum Paint + Primer, and then released the animals elsewhere in the town.

A Probationary Slip-up

The Putnam County SPCA was alerted to Kuhn's actions by the county's probation department. The revelation came to light when Kuhn reportedly confessed the activities to his probation officer. While on probation for an unrelated crime, Kuhn's admission of such peculiar and cruel acts has landed him in legal hot water once again.

Evidence Unearthed

Following the revelation, SPCA detectives, accompanied by the Department of Environmental Conservation police, conducted an investigation at Kuhn's property. The search yielded damning evidence - the 'Apple Red' paint and traps, both visibly stained in the same hue, were discovered at Kuhn's residence, providing concrete proof of his admitted actions.

Charges Laid

The discovery led to Kuhn being slapped with three counts of poisoning or attempting to poison animals. Additionally, he was charged with other violations under environmental conservation laws. The charges are severe, given the malicious intent and the inhumane treatment of the squirrels.

The motives behind Kuhn's actions remain a mystery, with no further details provided. Whether it was a cruel prank, an act of misplaced vengeance, or a symptom of a deeper issue, Kuhn's actions have left the community shocked and the legal authorities determined to pursue justice. The case serves as a stark reminder of the importance of animal rights and the severe consequences of wanton cruelty.