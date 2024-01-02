en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

New York City’s Murder Rate: A Troubling Trend Amid National Decline

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:20 am EST
New York City’s Murder Rate: A Troubling Trend Amid National Decline

It’s a sobering reality that New York City, with its vast resources and immense public-sector spending, is grappling with a murder rate that not only exceeds the national average but also shows a slower pace of decline. In a critique that stings equally from both strangers and friends, it is underscored that the city’s murder rate has surged at a more alarming rate compared to the rest of the United States in the years 2020 and 2021. Despite a dip in 2022, the rate remained a stark 37% higher than it was in 2019, outstripping the national increase of 25%.

A Troubling Trend

While it may seem unjust to lay the blame squarely on Mayor Adams or his predecessor for the escalating murder rates, the figures speak for themselves. Projections indicate that the city likely ended 2023 with murder rates still hovering 22% above the 2019 levels. This stark reality underscores that the decrease in murder rates is taking place more swiftly at a national scale, leaving New York trailing in its wake.

Statistical Overview

According to the New York Police Department (NYPD), in 2023, New York City witnessed a decrease in murder rate by 11%, with 380 victims compared to 429 in 2022. Shootings also saw a significant drop of 24.3%, and the number of shooting victims fell by 26.2% compared to the previous year. However, the trend in other major crimes such as rape, robbery, burglary, felony assault, and grand larceny was mixed, with some crimes decreasing and others increasing. The city’s subway system reported a 2% decrease in crime rates and a 67% decrease in rapes in 2023 compared to 2022.

Not an Isolated Case

In Syracuse, New York, an 11-year-old girl was among the 21 victims of homicide in 2023, revealing a surge in murder rates early in the year. This further underlines the gravity of the issue that extends beyond the city limits of New York City. The struggle against rising murder rates is a statewide concern that demands immediate attention and decisive action.

While the statistical decrease in certain crimes and the overall murder rate in 2023 is encouraging, New York City continues to grapple with a murder rate that outpaces the national average. The city’s leaders, law enforcement, and the community at large must confront this issue head-on, working together to create safer neighborhoods and a more secure city.

0
Crime United States
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Manchester Man Arrested on Multiple Drug Charges in South Windsor

By Nitish Verma

New Year's Eve Double Tragedy: Son Suspected of Mother's Murder Found Dead

By Geeta Pillai

Smash-and-Grab Burglary Targets Cannabis Dispensary, Second Hit on Kushery Locations

By Saboor Bayat

Ex-Town Councillor on Trial for Attempted Murder

By BNN Correspondents

Progress in Tina Satchwell Murder Case: Garda File Nears Completion ...
@Courts & Law · 5 mins
Progress in Tina Satchwell Murder Case: Garda File Nears Completion ...
heart comment 0
Bedford Animal Cruelty Case: Over 90 Animals Rescued from Deplorable Conditions

By Momen Zellmi

Bedford Animal Cruelty Case: Over 90 Animals Rescued from Deplorable Conditions
New Year’s Day Robbery Shakes Hartlepool: Police Seek Witnesses

By Rafia Tasleem

New Year's Day Robbery Shakes Hartlepool: Police Seek Witnesses
Edo State’s New Police Commissioner Takes Firm Stand Against Cultism

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Edo State's New Police Commissioner Takes Firm Stand Against Cultism
Man Critically Injured in Cliff Fall: Three Charged as Police Appeal for Witnesses

By Rafia Tasleem

Man Critically Injured in Cliff Fall: Three Charged as Police Appeal for Witnesses
Latest Headlines
World News
Pressed CEO Justin Nedelman: Elevating Plant-Forward Nutrition
11 seconds
Pressed CEO Justin Nedelman: Elevating Plant-Forward Nutrition
A day in the life of Mahiya Mahi's election run
34 seconds
A day in the life of Mahiya Mahi's election run
ONE Championship's Thrilling Year in Muay Thai: 2023 Review and 2024 Outlook
40 seconds
ONE Championship's Thrilling Year in Muay Thai: 2023 Review and 2024 Outlook
African Giants Nigeria and Ghana Gear Up for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
46 seconds
African Giants Nigeria and Ghana Gear Up for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
Tipton and Coseley Building Society Donates Over £9,738 to Charities Amid Cost of Living Crisis
47 seconds
Tipton and Coseley Building Society Donates Over £9,738 to Charities Amid Cost of Living Crisis
Stoke City's Lineup Shuffle: Returns, Absences, and Injuries
56 seconds
Stoke City's Lineup Shuffle: Returns, Absences, and Injuries
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
57 seconds
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
Crossmolina AFC Appoints Mick Duffy as New Manager Amid Super League Reshuffle
59 seconds
Crossmolina AFC Appoints Mick Duffy as New Manager Amid Super League Reshuffle
2024 Under Armour All-America Game: A Glimpse into the Future of College Sports
1 min
2024 Under Armour All-America Game: A Glimpse into the Future of College Sports
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app