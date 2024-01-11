New York and California Tighten Grip on Retail Theft Ahead of 2024 Election

As the 2024 elections approach, Governors Kathy Hochul of New York and Gavin Newsom of California are taking an aggressive stance against retail theft. Proposing measures to increase penalties for retail crime offenses, both leaders are addressing voter concerns, and in doing so, are shifting the political narrative.

Heightened Measures Against Retail Theft

In a bid to combat the increasing instances of retail theft, the Governors have announced plans to introduce stringent legislation. This includes providing additional funding to law enforcement and district attorney’s offices to improve their ability to combat theft. The states aim to address not only the crimes but also the online marketplaces and third-party sellers that facilitate the sale of stolen goods.

New York’s Approach: Task Forces and Tax Credits

Hochul has mentioned plans to introduce bills targeting these online entities. Her strategy also includes increasing penalties for assaulting retail employees and establishing two task forces. The first task force will focus on building cases against organized retail theft rings, and the second one will deal with smash-and-grab robberies. Furthermore, Hochul proposes a tax credit for business owners who invest in security measures.

California’s Plan: Investments and Increased Penalties

Newsom’s approach involves a substantial investment of $1.1 billion over four years to bolster safety and security, with $373.5 million specifically allocated to fight organized retail theft. Law enforcement agencies in California have already received new grants totaling over $250 million to tackle retail theft. District attorney’s offices are also being provided with support to enhance prosecution efforts.

A Shift in Democratic Narratives

These initiatives mark a significant shift in traditional political narratives. Democratic governors of progressive states are adopting tough on crime platforms typically associated with Republicans. However, experts caution that increasing penalties may not necessarily reduce theft offenses and could adversely affect marginalized groups. This draws parallels to the ineffectiveness of similar strategies in the drug trade.