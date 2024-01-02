New Year’s Weekend Sees Multiple Arrests in North Platte on Various Felony Charges

Over the New Year’s weekend, the streets of North Platte were rife with criminal activities, leading to the arrest of three individuals on various felony charges. In a display of relentless law enforcement, the local police apprehended the culprits involved in distinct crimes ranging from assault to drug possession and theft.

Mia Estrada’s Assault on Healthcare Worker

21-year-old Mia Estrada found herself in the firm grip of the law after reportedly biting a nurse in the emergency room at Great Plains Health. Charged with assaulting a healthcare worker and obstructing police, Estrada’s resistance was futile as she was restrained and taken to the Lincoln County jail. She remained in custody without bond, awaiting a court appearance.

Michael Guerra Jr.’s Meth Possession

The second arrest involved Michael Guerra Jr., 32, who was detained for meth possession and driving on a revoked license. The police discovered a scale with meth residue in his vehicle, leading to charges that could likely result in severe penalties if he’s convicted.

Lisa Garrett’s Theft and Weapon Possession

The third arrest was at Gary’s Super Foods. Lisa Garrett, 53, a convicted felon, was charged with theft and carrying a concealed, prohibited weapon. Accused of embezzling about $6,000, security footage showed her removing and emptying a bank bag from a vault, leading to her arrest.

In a separate incident, 49-year-old Bernie Smith of North Platte was sentenced to jail time after violating the terms of his probation. Originally caught with a significant amount of methamphetamine during a traffic stop in York County, Smith had pleaded no contest to possession of a controlled substance. He was initially given probation but admitted to violating the terms of the sentence, resulting in his incarceration in the York County Jail.

The police have urged anyone with information about these or similar incidents to reach out to them directly or through the Lincoln County Crime Stoppers website, reinforcing the importance of community involvement in maintaining law and order.