en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

New Year’s Weekend Marred by Shootings in Lafayette, Louisiana

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:26 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:32 am EST
New Year’s Weekend Marred by Shootings in Lafayette, Louisiana

As the New Year’s holiday weekend unfolded in Lafayette, Louisiana, a series of shootings rattled the city, resulting in two fatalities and one injury. The incidents punctuated an unsettling increase in gun violence, both in Lafayette and across the nation.

Unraveling the Tragic Sequence

The first incident unfolded on New Year’s Eve in a downtown parking lot. Justin Broussard, an 18-year-old from Arnaudville, was tragically killed during a brawl involving handguns. Russell Henry, also an Arnaudville resident, was present but did not discharge his weapon. A 17-year-old, whose identity remains undisclosed due to their minor status, fired the fatal shot.

The dawn of New Year’s Day brought further sorrow as 35-year-old Brian Amune was discovered shot dead on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Later the same day, a man was found injured from gunshot wounds on Ancelet Street. He was rushed to the hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Chasing Leads and Seeking Justice

The Lafayette Police have made an arrest pertaining to the downtown shooting but are still seeking public assistance to shed light on the other two incidents. Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward and provide tips through the Lafayette Police Department, Lafayette Crime Stoppers, or their respective mobile applications, while ensuring to protect the anonymity of the informants.

Gun Violence: A Growing Concern

These incidents underscore a troubling surge in gun violence. Corporal Ken Handy of the Lafayette Police Department called the events tragic and extended his condolences to the affected families and the community. As the investigation continues, the city’s residents are left grappling with the grim reality of gun violence, questioning what the future holds.

0
Crime United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

South San Jose Hit-and-Run: Pregnant Woman and Newborn Infant Dead

By BNN Correspondents

Violent Attack on Rayleigh High Street Leaves Young Man Critically Injured

By Wojciech Zylm

Ryan Large to Stand Trial for Indecent Imagery, Keegan Yoerin Royal Arrested

By BNN Correspondents

Atlantic City Gunfire Incident Leads to Foot Chase and Arrest

By BNN Correspondents

Maryland's Juvenile Justice System: Calls for Amendment Amid Rising Te ...
@Crime · 3 mins
Maryland's Juvenile Justice System: Calls for Amendment Amid Rising Te ...
heart comment 0
Holiday Weekend Marred by Multiple Shootings in Lafayette

By BNN Correspondents

Holiday Weekend Marred by Multiple Shootings in Lafayette
Epstein’s Dark Legacy: Over 150 Associated Individuals Await Public Disclosure

By Bijay Laxmi

Epstein's Dark Legacy: Over 150 Associated Individuals Await Public Disclosure
Brutal Murder Shocks Walvis Bay Community: A Call for Justice

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Brutal Murder Shocks Walvis Bay Community: A Call for Justice
International Manhunt for Abducted Children of Steakhouse Heiress Amidst Custody Battle

By Wojciech Zylm

International Manhunt for Abducted Children of Steakhouse Heiress Amidst Custody Battle
Latest Headlines
World News
Bellamkonda Suresh Meets Telangana's New Chief Minister Revanth Reddy: A Symbol of Mutual Support
29 seconds
Bellamkonda Suresh Meets Telangana's New Chief Minister Revanth Reddy: A Symbol of Mutual Support
Wellness Reporter Uncovered at Risk for Diabetes Despite Healthy Lifestyle
29 seconds
Wellness Reporter Uncovered at Risk for Diabetes Despite Healthy Lifestyle
Michelle Heaton Advocates Regular Exercise for a Balanced Life
34 seconds
Michelle Heaton Advocates Regular Exercise for a Balanced Life
Siyabonga Ngezana Announces Engagement, Much to Fans' Delight
34 seconds
Siyabonga Ngezana Announces Engagement, Much to Fans' Delight
Scottish Football Fracas: Rangers, Celtic Fans Debate Penalty Appeals and VAR
36 seconds
Scottish Football Fracas: Rangers, Celtic Fans Debate Penalty Appeals and VAR
England Football Legend Rescued from Distress by Good Samaritan
38 seconds
England Football Legend Rescued from Distress by Good Samaritan
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Vision: Merging XFL and USFL to Form UFL
46 seconds
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Vision: Merging XFL and USFL to Form UFL
Stephen A. Smith: The $20 Million Man of Sports Media
1 min
Stephen A. Smith: The $20 Million Man of Sports Media
Elle MayRice: A Journey through Fibromyalgia's Invisible Battle
1 min
Elle MayRice: A Journey through Fibromyalgia's Invisible Battle
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
1 hour
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app