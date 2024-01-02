New Year’s Weekend Marred by Shootings in Lafayette, Louisiana

As the New Year’s holiday weekend unfolded in Lafayette, Louisiana, a series of shootings rattled the city, resulting in two fatalities and one injury. The incidents punctuated an unsettling increase in gun violence, both in Lafayette and across the nation.

Unraveling the Tragic Sequence

The first incident unfolded on New Year’s Eve in a downtown parking lot. Justin Broussard, an 18-year-old from Arnaudville, was tragically killed during a brawl involving handguns. Russell Henry, also an Arnaudville resident, was present but did not discharge his weapon. A 17-year-old, whose identity remains undisclosed due to their minor status, fired the fatal shot.

The dawn of New Year’s Day brought further sorrow as 35-year-old Brian Amune was discovered shot dead on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Later the same day, a man was found injured from gunshot wounds on Ancelet Street. He was rushed to the hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Chasing Leads and Seeking Justice

The Lafayette Police have made an arrest pertaining to the downtown shooting but are still seeking public assistance to shed light on the other two incidents. Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward and provide tips through the Lafayette Police Department, Lafayette Crime Stoppers, or their respective mobile applications, while ensuring to protect the anonymity of the informants.

Gun Violence: A Growing Concern

These incidents underscore a troubling surge in gun violence. Corporal Ken Handy of the Lafayette Police Department called the events tragic and extended his condolences to the affected families and the community. As the investigation continues, the city’s residents are left grappling with the grim reality of gun violence, questioning what the future holds.