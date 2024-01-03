en English
Crime

New Year’s Weekend Marred by Shootings During Attempted Car Thefts in Alameda County

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:20 pm EST
New Year’s Weekend Marred by Shootings During Attempted Car Thefts in Alameda County

Over the New Year’s weekend, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office reported two alarming incidents where shots were fired during attempted car thefts in seemingly peaceful neighborhoods. No one was injured in these shocking incidents, but the tranquility of the suburban neighborhoods was shattered, leaving residents on high alert.

San Lorenzo Incident

The first incident took place on Sunday evening in San Lorenzo. Suspects attempted to steal a car from a driveway on the 1900 block of Via Sarita, a quiet residential area. When their attempts proved unsuccessful, they escalated the situation drastically. The perpetrators fired a handgun, the bullets piercing through the front window of the home.

Cherryland Encounter

The second incident occurred a day later in the Cherryland area of unincorporated Hayward. A vehicle owner had a terrifying encounter with a masked suspect near his car. The confrontation quickly escalated, leading the suspect to fire multiple rounds from a handgun at the owner. Luckily, the owner escaped unscathed. The suspect, however, quickly fled the scene in a dark sedan, firing additional rounds while driving away southbound on Angus Way.

Investigation and Public Appeal

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the possibility that the two incidents are connected. The similarities in the mode of operation and the close temporal proximity of the incidents have raised suspicions. Authorities are now seeking information from the public to help in their investigations. A contact number for tips has been provided, encouraging residents to come forward with any information that could assist in apprehending the suspects.

Crime United States
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

