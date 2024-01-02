New Year’s Weekend Marred by Gun Violence in Alexandria: One Dead, Two Injured

The Alexandria Police Department was kept on its toes as New Year’s weekend was marred by multiple incidents of gun violence, including an attempted armed robbery, a deadly shooting, and a minor injured by celebratory gunfire. The armed robbery incident occurred at around 8:17 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, in the 2200 block of West Sycamore Street, where the victim was shot by the suspect before being rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Tragedy Strikes at East Sycamore Street

Just half an hour later, at 8:50 p.m., the police department received another report of gun violence from the 2200 block of East Sycamore Street. Upon responding, officers found 21-year-old Trewande Vallery dead from gunshot wounds. The details surrounding this incident remain under investigation.

Minor Hit by Stray Bullet

In yet another incident, in the early hours of Monday, at approximately 12:13 a.m., officers responded to the 2500 block of Llewellyn Drive following a report of a 13-year-old hit by a stray bullet during New Year’s celebrations. The minor was promptly taken to the hospital for treatment. The condition of both victims admitted to the hospital remains undisclosed.

Call for Reflection

While these incidents kept the police department busy, residents were left grappling with the distressing reality of gun violence in their city. One resident shared a harrowing account of the night, describing the sound of gunfire echoing through the neighborhood for hours. The resident urged individuals to reconsider the use of heavy-grade fireworks and gunfire during celebrations, given the potential distress caused to war veterans and others with mental health challenges. No arrests have been made in connection to these incidents, and investigations are ongoing.