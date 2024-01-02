New Year’s Tragedy: Queens Bar Brawl Claims First NYC Homicide of 2024

The New Year’s Eve celebrations in New York City took a dark turn when a dispute outside a Queens bar resulted in the first homicide of 2024. Tsering Wangdu, a 29-year-old man, lost his life in the incident, while his 30-year-old companion was left critically injured. Both victims were involved in a knife fight that broke out in the early hours of Monday, at the corner of 76th Street and Roosevelt Avenue in Jackson Heights.

A Disastrous End to a Night of Revelry

The incident unfolded following an argument between the victims and another patron inside a nearby bar. The altercation escalated, leading to their ejection from the premises. Outside, the argument turned deadly. Wangdu was stabbed in the thigh, a wound that proved fatal, while his friend suffered severe lacerations to the chest and face.

Emergency Response and the Aftermath

Both victims were immediately transported to Elmhurst Hospital. However, despite the best efforts of medical personnel, Wangdu succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. His friend, battling life-threatening injuries, remains in critical condition.

A City in Shock, an Assailant on the Loose

The assailant fled the scene and remains at large. No arrests have been made in connection with the incident, leaving the city in shock and mourning the tragic start to the year. The New York Police Department (NYPD) is conducting a thorough investigation in an attempt to apprehend the individual responsible for this violent act, bringing justice for the victims and their families.