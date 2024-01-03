New Year’s Reckless Celebratory Gunfire Leaves 11-Year-Old Girl Critically Injured

An 11-year-old girl from Minneapolis, Laneria Wilson, is critically injured and awaiting surgery to remove a bullet fragment lodged in her face. This tragic incident occurred when a 44-year-old man from Fridley, celebrating the New Year, recklessly fired an AR-15 firearm into the air. The bullet pierced the wall of her family’s north side home, hitting Laneria as she sat in her bedroom.

Reckless Celebratory Misfire Leads to Tragedy

The Minneapolis Police have apprehended the suspect, who has been booked into jail for first-degree assault and for being a felon in possession of a firearm. The suspect’s extensive criminal record includes convictions for assault and domestic assault, due to which he was barred from possessing any firearms or ammunition. Unfortunately, his reckless celebratory behavior led to violation of his supervised probation, causing unnecessary harm and distress to an innocent child.

Community Outpouring of Support

The community has been deeply affected by this incident. An online fundraiser has been established to aid the family in relocating from the neighborhood due to the trauma experienced, especially by Laneria’s older sister who was a witness to the horrific attack. The trauma and fear are palpable, and the community’s support is a beacon of hope in this distressing time.

A Weekend of Violence

This incident was one of two over the weekend in the area that left children injured. A 10-year-old in St. Paul was also the victim of a shooting, suffering a gunshot wound to the stomach and is now hospitalized in critical but stable condition. Police Chief Brian O’Hara emphasized that the incident was due to ‘absolutely reckless celebratory behavior’ and remarked that it was fortunate that the situation was not a fatality.

The tragic events of the weekend serve as a stark reminder of the dangers of reckless behavior, particularly when firearms are involved. The community, while deeply shaken, remains hopeful and supportive, rallying around the affected families. As investigations continue, it is hoped that justice will be served and that such reckless behavior will be curbed in the future.