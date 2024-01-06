New Year’s Nightmare: Sexual Harassment Incident at Varkala Hostel

On a night meant for celebrations and new beginnings, the festive spirit was marred by a shocking incident of sexual harassment in Varkala, Kerala. In the early hours of New Year’s Day, four women travelers found themselves subjected to an unsolicited and horrifying experience at a popular backpackers hostel near Varkala Cliff.

Harassment Amid Celebrations

According to a victim who shared her ordeal with The News Minute (TNM), the harassment was reminiscent of a past mass molestation incident in Bengaluru. As the crowds gathered to ring in the New Year, groups of local men turned the festive atmosphere into a nightmare for the women. The harassment and catcalling began outside and continued within the confines of The Lost Hostels.

Assault in the Dormitory

The situation escalated when a man, identified as Akhil from Kollam, brazenly entered the women’s dormitory. Akhil reportedly touched one of the women inappropriately before attempting to assault others. Displaying courage amidst fear, the women managed to push the intruder out. However, Akhil went on to assault another woman in a nearby room before being restrained by other hostel guests.

Delayed Justice and Uncooperative Authorities

Despite the incident taking place on January 1, the assailant was not arrested until January 5. The delay was attributed to the women’s initial reluctance to record their statements. The Varkala police emphasized the importance of the survivors’ statements in strengthening the court case. However, the victims reported uncooperative behavior from both the police and hostel authorities. It was only after pressure from the media and the Tourism Ministry that the hostel finally filed a complaint.

A Larger Issue

The incident at The Lost Hostels has brought to light the hostel’s grave security lapse. More importantly, it has highlighted the broader issue of harassment in Varkala during peak tourist times. Other women travelers have echoed similar experiences of harassment in the area, casting a long shadow over Varkala’s reputation as a safe tourist destination.