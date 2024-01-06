en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

New Year’s Nightmare: Sexual Harassment Incident at Varkala Hostel

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 6, 2024 at 2:42 am EST
New Year’s Nightmare: Sexual Harassment Incident at Varkala Hostel

On a night meant for celebrations and new beginnings, the festive spirit was marred by a shocking incident of sexual harassment in Varkala, Kerala. In the early hours of New Year’s Day, four women travelers found themselves subjected to an unsolicited and horrifying experience at a popular backpackers hostel near Varkala Cliff.

Harassment Amid Celebrations

According to a victim who shared her ordeal with The News Minute (TNM), the harassment was reminiscent of a past mass molestation incident in Bengaluru. As the crowds gathered to ring in the New Year, groups of local men turned the festive atmosphere into a nightmare for the women. The harassment and catcalling began outside and continued within the confines of The Lost Hostels.

Assault in the Dormitory

The situation escalated when a man, identified as Akhil from Kollam, brazenly entered the women’s dormitory. Akhil reportedly touched one of the women inappropriately before attempting to assault others. Displaying courage amidst fear, the women managed to push the intruder out. However, Akhil went on to assault another woman in a nearby room before being restrained by other hostel guests.

Delayed Justice and Uncooperative Authorities

Despite the incident taking place on January 1, the assailant was not arrested until January 5. The delay was attributed to the women’s initial reluctance to record their statements. The Varkala police emphasized the importance of the survivors’ statements in strengthening the court case. However, the victims reported uncooperative behavior from both the police and hostel authorities. It was only after pressure from the media and the Tourism Ministry that the hostel finally filed a complaint.

A Larger Issue

The incident at The Lost Hostels has brought to light the hostel’s grave security lapse. More importantly, it has highlighted the broader issue of harassment in Varkala during peak tourist times. Other women travelers have echoed similar experiences of harassment in the area, casting a long shadow over Varkala’s reputation as a safe tourist destination.

0
Crime India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
41 seconds ago
Newborn Christmas Day Baby Tragically Dies in Southampton: Two Arrested
On a chilly winter morning in Southampton, Hampshire, a newborn baby’s life was tragically cut short, leaving a community in shock and mourning. The 12-day-old boy, a Christmas Day baby, was found deceased in Millbrook Towers, a high-rise block of flats. The incident has led to the arrest of a 24-year-old man and a 33-year-old
Newborn Christmas Day Baby Tragically Dies in Southampton: Two Arrested
Road Rage Incident in Taguig City: Government Employee Under Investigation
6 mins ago
Road Rage Incident in Taguig City: Government Employee Under Investigation
Idris Elba Advocates for Ban on 'Zombie Knives' Amid Rising Knife Crime in the UK
11 mins ago
Idris Elba Advocates for Ban on 'Zombie Knives' Amid Rising Knife Crime in the UK
Fort Smith Police Investigate Bank Robbery, Call for Public Assistance
4 mins ago
Fort Smith Police Investigate Bank Robbery, Call for Public Assistance
Robbery at Cadence Bank in Fort Smith Prompts Active Investigation
4 mins ago
Robbery at Cadence Bank in Fort Smith Prompts Active Investigation
Repeat Offender Jailed After High-Speed Chase and Crashing Stolen Car
5 mins ago
Repeat Offender Jailed After High-Speed Chase and Crashing Stolen Car
Latest Headlines
World News
Newborn Christmas Day Baby Tragically Dies in Southampton: Two Arrested
41 seconds
Newborn Christmas Day Baby Tragically Dies in Southampton: Two Arrested
Unannounced Absence in Austin’s Office: A Reflection of US Government Chaos
41 seconds
Unannounced Absence in Austin’s Office: A Reflection of US Government Chaos
COVID-19 Pandemic Heightens Employee Anxiety Globally: A 2020 Survey Reveals
1 min
COVID-19 Pandemic Heightens Employee Anxiety Globally: A 2020 Survey Reveals
COVID-19's Mental Strain on Norwegians: A Tale of Resilience and Vulnerability
2 mins
COVID-19's Mental Strain on Norwegians: A Tale of Resilience and Vulnerability
Hurd and Morris' Divorce: A Spotlight on Postpartum Depression Support
3 mins
Hurd and Morris' Divorce: A Spotlight on Postpartum Depression Support
DeSantis Foresees 'Nasty' 2024 Election if Focus Remains on Trump
3 mins
DeSantis Foresees 'Nasty' 2024 Election if Focus Remains on Trump
Janet Yellen Advocates for Clean Energy Tax Credits in Boston Visit
4 mins
Janet Yellen Advocates for Clean Energy Tax Credits in Boston Visit
Severe Weather Halts Professional Women's Hockey League Game Between Boston and Ottawa
4 mins
Severe Weather Halts Professional Women's Hockey League Game Between Boston and Ottawa
Chase McLaughlin: The Game-Changing Kicker for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 mins
Chase McLaughlin: The Game-Changing Kicker for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
2 hours
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
5 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
5 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
7 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
7 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
7 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
7 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
8 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
8 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app