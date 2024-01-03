New Year’s Eve Violence: Pune Bar Owner Assaults Patron

A New Year’s Eve celebration turned violent at the Ministry of Dance, a popular bar in Pune. Karan Shinde, a 24-year-old resident of Senapati Bapat Road, was assaulted by the bar owner with a glass bottle after a heated argument ensued over a minor accident. Shinde had accidentally knocked over a piece of wood on a table while dancing, sparking the dispute.

Incident Details

The incident occurred at approximately 3 am on January 1st. Following the altercation, Shinde needed immediate medical attention and received three stitches on his head before being discharged from the hospital. An FIR has been registered under sections 323 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code against the bar owners.

Public Reactions

The incident has sparked a wave of concern, with many questioning the safety measures in place at the bar. The Ministry of Dance, once a popular destination for Pune’s youth, now faces scrutiny over its handling of the situation. Public outrage is centered around the violent reaction of the bar owner over a trivial mishap.

Law Enforcement Response

In the aftermath of the incident, law enforcement in Pune has been under pressure to ensure justice for Shinde. The actions of the bar owner, who used excessive force over a minor issue, are now under investigation. However, some question whether true justice will be served, citing a similar incident involving preferential treatment of a senior police officer’s daughter during a New Year’s Eve incident.